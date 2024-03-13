Entertainment
Reviews | Rust Shooting Case Shows What's Wrong With Hollywood's Approach to Guns
In my first job as a military advisor on a movie set, I witnessed the stark contrast between the gun safety culture of my Navy SEAL years and the cavalier attitude toward weapons to the fire that permeates Hollywood. During a break in filming, the lead actor, fresh off a teen heartthrob role, picked up a gun and started waving it around, joking with the actors. Instinctively, I lunged towards the actor, grabbed the gun and punched him hard in the chest, chastising him for reporting to the entire crew using the military term to refer to someone with a gun.
Later, I took him aside and taught him the cardinal rules of gun safety, rules that become second nature to anyone who handles firearms professionally: Always consider a gun loaded. Never point it at anything you don't intend to shoot at. Keep your finger away from the trigger until you are ready to shoot. These are not voluntary guidelines, but ironclad laws. If you must handle firearms, even loaded with blanks, I explained, you have a duty to master these principles.
The disregard for basic gun safety I witnessed that day was not an isolated incident. It was emblematic of a problem in the film industry and a symptom of the deep contradictions in Hollywood's attitude toward guns.
On film sets, real weapons, often modified to fire blanks, are commonplace. Shootouts and shootouts are staples of blockbuster entertainment, and the characters wielding these weapons, from James Bond to John Wick, are glamorous and idolized. Violence, often stylized, has long been a lucrative part of the Hollywood ecosystem. At the same time, Hollywood is seen as a bastion of liberal politics and a leading voice in the fight for gun control. After mass shootings, many stakeholders and leaders are passionately advocating for stricter gun regulations. They use their influential platform to turn public opinion against American gun culture.
This is a shocking contradiction, one that the industry has long ignored but which I believe it can no longer avoid confronting. The tragic shooting on the set of Rust in 2021, which claimed the life of filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, highlighted the consequences of a cavalier attitude toward guns. Details from the episode paint a picture of an environment where basic gun safety protocols were neglected. Live bullets were mixed with blank bullets. The guns were handled with shocking nonchalance. The result was a cascading series of errors that culminated in a preventable death.
Last week's conviction of the film's gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, for involuntary manslaughter, and the assistant director's no contest plea to a charge of negligent handling of a deadly weapon, underscore the systemic nature of the problem. It's not just individual errors of judgment, but a broader culture of laxity and disregard for the deadly potential of guns on set.
The Rust tragedy should be a wake-up call for Hollywood. This requires a wholesale re-evaluation of how guns are handled in the entertainment industry. The industry needs stricter safety protocols and more rigorous training, working with experienced and qualified gunsmiths. Actors must educate themselves and respect the deadly power of firearms, even those that fire blanks. Producers and directors need to prioritize safety over expediency. And it needs a system where everyone can report dangerous practices without fear of reprisals.
Since Ms Hutchins' death, some in the sector have started to take action. Guy Ritchie, a veteran action film director known for his films featuring firearms, has announced that he will no longer use real guns on his sets, opting instead for airsoft pellet guns. Actor Dwayne Johnson, whose production company is behind action films like Red Notice, has vowed to avoid real guns on his sets, even if it means increasing visual effects costs. More than 200 filmmakers also signed an open letter calling for a ban on working firearms in film and refusing to work on sets that use them.
These are encouraging measures. But these actions must be part of a fundamental cultural change that brings to film sets the seriousness and respect for firearms that are instilled in the military and law enforcement.
The very language used by Hollywood, particularly the term prop gun, is emblematic of the problem. The term prop gun suggests something inauthentic, a harmless facsimile of a real weapon. This is a dangerous misnomer. Weapons used in films are usually real firearms, often modified to fire blanks or to be non-functional. By characterizing them as mere accessories, the industry perpetuates a false sense of security, downplaying the real risks these weapons pose.
The military's approach to gun safety is a striking counterpoint to Hollywood's complacency. In the army, every cartridge, whether blank or live ammunition, is considered potentially lethal. Any exercise involving firearms involves multiple meticulous safety checks. The final responsibility lies with the person pulling the trigger, who must confirm the safety of the weapons before firing. It is a culture of uncompromising discipline and accountability, where the consequences of complacency are well understood.
The most important lesson Hollywood can learn from the military is an ethic of shared responsibility in which everyone, regardless of rank, has a duty to keep themselves safe. In the Navy, if a young sailor crashes a ship while the captain is asleep, both are held responsible. In 2023 alone, the Navy relieved 16 commanders, some of whom almost certainly due to the actions of their subordinates. This responsibility is what Hollywood is sorely lacking.
The path forward is clear, even easy. Hollywood needs to adopt a new ethic, one that treats guns with the seriousness they deserve. It must foster a culture where safety is paramount, where no one is too important or too busy to follow basic protocols. It must train its talent, crews and leaders to view gun safety not as an add-on but as an essential skill and moral imperative.
The film industry has the unique power to shape culture and guide society through complex issues. But he cannot truly address the debate over America's relationship with guns until he resolves his own internal contradictions. He cannot advocate responsible gun laws while glorifying reckless gun use. And he can't demand accountability from others while avoiding them on his own film sets.
Kaj Larsen is a military technical advisor, documentary producer and stuntman who served for 13 years as an officer in the Navy SEALs.
Photographs by Gabriela Campos/AFP, via Getty Images, and Kevin Mohatt/Reuters
