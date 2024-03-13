Reviews | Rust Shooting Case Shows What's Wrong With Hollywood's Approach to Guns

In my first job as a military advisor on a movie set, I witnessed the stark contrast between the gun safety culture of my Navy SEAL years and the cavalier attitude toward weapons to the fire that permeates Hollywood. During a break in filming, the lead actor, fresh off a teen heartthrob role, picked up a gun and started waving it around, joking with the actors. Instinctively, I lunged towards the actor, grabbed the gun and punched him hard in the chest, chastising him for reporting to the entire crew using the military term to refer to someone with a gun.

Later, I took him aside and taught him the cardinal rules of gun safety, rules that become second nature to anyone who handles firearms professionally: Always consider a gun loaded. Never point it at anything you don't intend to shoot at. Keep your finger away from the trigger until you are ready to shoot. These are not voluntary guidelines, but ironclad laws. If you must handle firearms, even loaded with blanks, I explained, you have a duty to master these principles.

The disregard for basic gun safety I witnessed that day was not an isolated incident. It was emblematic of a problem in the film industry and a symptom of the deep contradictions in Hollywood's attitude toward guns.

On film sets, real weapons, often modified to fire blanks, are commonplace. Shootouts and shootouts are staples of blockbuster entertainment, and the characters wielding these weapons, from James Bond to John Wick, are glamorous and idolized. Violence, often stylized, has long been a lucrative part of the Hollywood ecosystem. At the same time, Hollywood is seen as a bastion of liberal politics and a leading voice in the fight for gun control. After mass shootings, many stakeholders and leaders are passionately advocating for stricter gun regulations. They use their influential platform to turn public opinion against American gun culture.