Rashmika Mandanna eyes Bollywood, to sign 3 films in Hindi?







It seems that glam diva Rashmika Mandanna is looking to stay in Bollywood and is reportedly in talks with Hindi filmmakers to expand her brand value. She is about to sign three big Hindi films and if she seals these deals, she would be very busy in Bollywood, says a source who adds that she is enjoying the fame of Animal and trying to cash in on it. Therefore, she would do more Hindi films to gain traction in Bollywood in 2024, he adds.On the other hand, she would have increased her remuneration and only Bollywood productions could afford it. Bollywood budgets are different and quite high too. So they could afford it, but she has to strike a balance between these two industries and reduce her salary for Telugu films, as her fan base in Telugu is at a new high these days, he points out. Meanwhile, she is looking forward to her first female-centric Telugu film, The Girlfriend and plans to become a crowd puller. This is her first author-backed role and she is trying her best to prove her acting talent, he adds. She is also pinning her hopes on her much-hyped film Pushpa 2 and a big film Kubera with Tamil star Dhanush. She will mainly do star films in Telugu, otherwise she will be happy to shuttle between studios in Mumbai in the days to come, he concludes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/entertainment/tollywood/rashmika-mandanna-eyes-bollywood-to-sign-3-hindi-films-885069 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

