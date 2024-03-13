Emraan Hashmi on Disney+ Hotstar's Bollywood Drama 'Showtime'

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi was born to play Raghu Khanna. As a member of the famous Bhatt family who began a two-decade career in Bollywood behind the cameras before becoming a famous face in front of them, playing the son of a media mogul in Disney+ Hotstar's latest original will have been a familiar territory.

His role as Raghu Khanna in Show time indeed led him to rely on his personal experience. “When I first read the synopsis, which was just an idea set in the world of Bollywood and glitz at that time, I was intrigued,” he says. “I have experience in the industry for almost 25 years. I started as an assistant director in 2001, before making my film debut in 2003. I thought I could bring this experience. I may not be a full-fledged producer, but as an actor I have a good relationship with them. Unconsciously, my experiences reflect on my character.

“There are a lot of dynamics in film production, from creation to filming and release, and it is nothing short of a mammoth task. I may not be in tune with how international industries work, but when I saw the show Surroundings a long time ago, I thought it wasn't much different from Bollywood.

“In any film industry, the dynamic is the same: Bollywood or Hollywood. It's very relentless. The idea is to go beyond these boundaries, to open up to different cultures and to present the industry as it is. »

Show time, which is owned by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, launched on Friday (March 8) and industry watchers will be closely monitoring Ormax's ratings to see if Disney India, which is in the process of merging with Reliance Industries, has any success among the hands. The Indian streamer needs a boost after a tough 2023 in which it shed subscribers after missing out on rights to Indian Premier League cricket and losing its deal with Warner Bros Discovery for the likes Game Of Thrones and the famous drama of Western media moguls, Succession.

Talk about Show timeThat's the premise, something Hashmi recognizes. Minor spoilers follow: In the series, he plays Raghu, the son of Viktor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah), a former Bollywood producer, who distrusts his child to take over the management of his famous Victory Studios. After one of Raghu's films is panned by critics, his father decides to pass control to the journalist (Mahima Makwana) who wrote the article, revealing that she is his secret granddaughter. When tragedy strikes soon after, Raghu faces a complete reset and is forced to start again with a whole new work dynamic.

“There is this little Succession, although it is the traditional news channels and lineage,” says Hashmi. “Will the children live up to the father’s legacy? This is all about the law – and it enters into the debate about the law in our industry. There are those Nepo children who stand up and are able to carry the legacy forward, but many variables come into play. Some Nepo children do not carry on that legacy and that is very unfortunate.

Hashmi notes that the “father-son dynamic” dictates how his character plays out, with their clash of ideologies and different generational ideas of what cinema looks like.

The actor is known for his roles in hit Bollywood action franchises such as Murder, Tiger And Heaven until the early stages of the 21st century. After a string of films that performed poorly at the box office, his star was significantly boosted last year when he appeared in Tiger 3, which is part of the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. The film grossed almost $60 million and Hashmi's performance was singled out.

At the same time, he was preparing to follow many other Bollywood stars into the world of streaming television after Sumit Roy proposed this idea to him. “As an actor, I want to develop and hone my skills, so I am open to all media,” he says. “It’s interesting in OTT because of the wide variety of roles, ideas and experiments. Cinema is very limited in what you can say because, like in the West, it's usually larger than life films and tentpoles that work here. This limits how far you can go with the characters. Sure, you can push the bar higher, but OTT is freedom because you're not limited by the weekend box office number.

Hashmi says the collaboration has been “fantastic” with showrunner Mihir Desai, director Archie Kumar, screenwriters Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni and dialogue scribes Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma.

“As an actor, I like to do the work during pre-production, so that on set I can have fun with the character while still being clear,” he says of the process. You work with your vision and the director's vision, and eventually the character takes shape – you shape clay on set as you go, day by day.

Hashmi hopes Disney+ Hotstar will return for a second season Show time, with the series ending on a cliffhanger. Meanwhile, he is all set to shoot his first non-Hindi language film, the Telugu title. AND opposite Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan. With €€€ Having made its debut in the United States in 2022, awareness of South Indian cinema has never been higher, but locally, Hashmi says a lot of that has to do with context.

“The big pan-Indian film took off thanks to the coming together of actors from different parts of the country,” he says. “They may be mainly from the South Indian industry, but they are huge pan-Indian films dubbed in Hindi and other languages. OTT television also has a little to do with this rise, due to exposure, different audiences and closed captioning. OTT audiences are more familiar with more languages, which has opened the doors. Whatever disruptions Covid has caused, these are things that have resulted from it.

“The South Indian industry is doing very well with big, must-see films,” he adds. “2020 was not a good year for Bollywood, but in recent years we have seen very good numbers and recovery. There are a lot more safe films post-Covid. It's more collaborative, with more artists from different parts of the country and there's an audience waiting to see it.

Come back to Show time, he is waiting to see what the public thinks about Bollywood once he goes behind the scenes. Reviews have been mixed, but audiences, not critics, will decide the show's future.

“There are a lot of intrigues and mysteries around Bollywood,” says Hashmi. “I don’t know if the film will reinforce or change these perceptions. I'm really interested to see how this plays out.