NCIS Actor Duane Henry to Host Official Grand Opening of Hope Village on Saturday | Local News

DignityMoves will host the grand opening of its interim support community Hope Village, located at 2131 Southside Pkwy. in Santa Maria, Saturday noon.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted by NCIS actor Duane Henry, who has a personal connection to the work of DignityMoves.
“I was homeless,” Henry said. “The first year I came to California was very difficult. I met a few friends, you know, who were couch surfing and trying to figure it out.
Hollywood wasn't as glamorous as he thought it would be and the actor even resorted to sleeping in a rented U-haul for a time.
“There are a lot of people who struggle and go through this, and I was homeless in England for a while. A lot of people go through that. It's not just me. I'm not special,” said Henry.
The Santa Barbara resident said his experience being homeless has always stuck with him and that no matter what happens in his life, he will always feel an affinity with the homeless community.
Hope Village aims to provide dignified and safe housing for unhoused people, bridging the gap between life on the streets and eligibility for permanent housing. With the 24/7 staff of Good Samaritan, an organization that connects clients with mental health care, substance abuse services, job placement resources, stable housing and more, the location is a step shows promise toward ending homelessness in Santa Barbara County, according to DignityMoves officials.
Hope Village will serve individuals in North County with 94 rooms, 10 of which are designated for transitional age youth (TAY) and are managed by Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. Thirty are reserved for people who need recuperative care after leaving area hospitals and medical providers, 10 rooms are reserved for veterans and the remainder of the rooms for people experiencing homelessness in North County.
This will bring tremendous benefits not only to the city of Santa Maria, but also to North County in general, said Matt Riley, regional executive director of DignityMoves. This will be an example to the rest of our county, as well as the rest of our state and our country, that this is something that can be done and that it is a solution that works.
The official groundbreaking ceremony for Hope Village took place in May 2023 after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two agreements with DignityMoves to develop interim supportive housing.
