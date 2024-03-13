Ed Sheeran dances to Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik at the Bollywood party. Watch





Ed Sheeran is having a great time in Mumbai after landing in India for his second concert in the country. After meeting a group of schoolchildren during the day, Ed partied with Bollywood stars and singers in the evening. Singer Armaan Malik shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. (Read also : Heading to the Ed Sheeran concert on March 16? Know all the do's and don'ts) Armaan Malik taught Ed Sheeran the steps of Butta Bomma at a party. Ed as Butta Bomma moves Armaan made the Shape of You singer dance to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's hit Telugu song Butta Bomma. Ed, dressed in a casual white shirt and black pants, easily managed to belt out the steps of the song with the help of Armaan. They finished by recreating Shah Rukh Khan's arms wide open position. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The Indian singer captioned his post, Favorite person in my city @teddysphotos. Others at the party also shared photos and selfies with Ed Sheeran. Ed enjoys Ayushmann's pinnis Ed also met Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni. Speaking about meeting the Perfect hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said: “I've admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years now. As a fellow musician, I've always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his spirit. I surprised him with my homemade Pinni from our mother! This is how we always welcomed everyone to our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we have to tell him how much we love him and his music. So, I hope this gift is memorable!” Ayushmann also shared a photo of himself with Ed Sheeran. Earlier today, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter interacted with the students and sang songs to them in class. In a clip he posted to Instagram, Sheeran said: “So, I just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to visit some schools today and play some songs. I also heard that children also have something to play for me. He is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x (Mathematics) tour on March 16 as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe tour. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act. The show will be organized by BookMyShow Live, the experiential live entertainment division of BookMyShow, as promoter.

