Entertainment
Fairview PA actor Roman makes a splash in Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel'
A Fairview native found success in the theater industry by giving voice to a character on a hit Amazon Prime show.
Blake Roman Bojewski, a 24-year-old actor known professionally as Blake Romainis the voice of Angel Dust on Amazon Prime's “Hotel in Hazbin“, an animated series in which Lucifer's daughter opens a rehabilitation hotel offering sinners a chance at redemption.
Roman, a Fairview High School graduate, says his character is the one on the show he sympathizes with the most because he is the most complex and complex character he has approached.
“We didn’t get much out of the audition material,” Roman said. “…what I could see from the beginning is…he's so performative. I don't want to say vain, but he's really interested in himself and that's what which I initially understood during my audition.”
From Erie Playhouse to Amazon Prime
Roman took up acting at an early age and participated in theater productions in middle and high school. He took a gap year after high school to dabble in community theater with performances at the Erie Playhouse.
“The transition to being a pro is funny,” Roman said. “You go from being a big fish in a relatively small pond, then you go to college and all of a sudden you're with a bunch of other big fish.”
It was after his college career at the University of Michigan that he graduated in 2019 when Roman made his big debut in New York, playing the role of “Chopin” in the musical “Harmony” composed by Barry Manilow“.
“When it rains, it rains,” Roman said. “We came back right after the pandemic and I did both of those things in succession… when 'Harmony' opened and it was closing around the same time 'Hazbin Hotel' came out.”
Another young actor from Fairview:Disney+ announces second season of 'Percy Jackson' starring Fairview teen Walker Scobell
What is the “Hazbin Hotel”?
The premise of the series, according to IMDB, centers on Lucifer's daughter opening a hotel to rehabilitate demons, reduce the population of Hell, and give demons a chance at redemption.
The animated series, created by Vivienne Medrano, created in 2019 on Amazon Prime. In 2020, the series won a Webby Award in the animation category.
Roman said that when the streaming service picked up “Hazbin Hotel,” they also announced a second season which he said would premiere next year.
“We get the scripts a few days before we start recording and every time we get them we're like 'okay, what happens next?' Because we’re also on the edge of our seat,” Roman said.
A star-studded list of co-stars
Roman also has the opportunity to work with a a star castand co-stars include Erika Henningsen, Stéphanie Béatriz, Keith David, Amir Talai And Christian Borlé.
“I was starstruck,” Roman said. “I didn't know anyone. We were recording in isolation, so I didn't know who was attached to the project until we got to episode four.”
Roman said “Hazbin Hotel” creator Medrano had a love of Broadway, which helped him create a show filled with Broadway musical numbers and talent.
It was Roman's recording that was chosen from the many submitted recordings and caught his attention for the role.
The character of Roman has proven popular with fans. When he attends conventions, he is greeted by fans who have already watched the seasons multiple times.
“Conventions are great to be able to meet everyone,” Roman said. “Everyone is so kind and very vulnerable in the way they connect with the characters and especially with Angel. I'm really happy that he's speaking to so many people.”
Follow Roman's career development on social networks, where he is very present on Instagram with over 64,000 subscribers. He is also on Tic Tac And Sound cloud.
Erie 2024:Your Guide to Northwest Pennsylvania's Annual Economic and Community Report
Contact Nicholas Sorensen at [email protected].
