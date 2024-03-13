Entertainment
New Townhomes Proposed for Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On March 11, 2024, the St. Mary's County Planning Commission reviewed the conceptual site plan for an 18 townhome development called Villages at Clark's Mill.
The location of the 3.7-acre development is just between northbound Three Notch Road and Marvell Dean Road. The development will include two groups of four townhouses and two groups of five townhouses. All lots are less than 0.1 acre and will have two parking spaces per unit, which includes the garage. Currently, the development plan includes 36 total parking spaces, with no guest parking.
The project did not require a traffic study to be carried out since the development generates fewer than 50 trips during peak hours. However, many members of the public have expressed concerns about the impact this development could have on traffic.
“I myself am totally opposed to the project. I think there's enough traffic on Marvell Dean as is, let alone Three Notch Road. There is enough traffic noise generated EVERY day along these two parallel roads. With the addition of new housing on Mervell Dean, it will only create more traffic noise and congestion,” a concerned citizen said in an email to the commission opposing the development.
Some community members also expressed concern about the impact this could have on surrounding schools. Especially since this is not the only residential development project in progress.
“The neighborhood started to get crowded, and one of the initial reasons we loved this neighborhood was the space between houses, the feeling of having a piece of nature, while still being close to shops and attractions local,” said another concerned. citizen. “Schools in this area are also already very crowded, and more housing would make overcrowding worse. »
The planning commission also expressed concerns about lighting, lack of community space and sidewalks, with a general feeling that the project aimed to cram too much into a small area.
Rick Benefield of FDR Holdings, LLC, was open to all of these ideas. He also said the public should not be too concerned about the impact of this development on traffic.
“I appreciate the public’s testimony. I live on Clark's Mill Road, very close to this project… But ultimately, my brother and I sought to do something that was right for the community. I mentioned that we had been approached by a developer to build a 20,000 square foot non-residential facility, which is well below what the ordinance allows on this property. I didn’t want it there and I certainly didn’t think the community would have wanted it there,” Benefield said.
“But the community wanted a Tractor Supply, they wanted a Dollar General, and now they want an O'Reily's on the same road. All of those things had a much bigger impact on traffic, and I would say if you combine those three places, it's ten times more than those 18 townhouses. So that's something that I would like the public to delve into more in terms of the facts of this particular project.
The Planning Commission has proposed maintaining this conceptual site plan, which is scheduled for May 20, 2024.
To learn more about Clark's Mill Villages, click here.
To watch the entire 3/11/2024 Planning Commission meeting, click here.
Contact our press office at [email protected]
