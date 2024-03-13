Lily Allen: Having kids ruined my music career! | Entertainment





Lily Allen is convinced that having children killed her music career. The Smile singer, 38, has daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper, 46, who she was married to from 2011 to 2018, and has now opened up about how She likes girls. she thinks they ruined her pop stardom. She laughed as she told the Radio Times podcast: My children ruined my career. I mean, I love them, and they complement me, but in terms of pop stardom, it's completely ruined. She also said that she hated people who used the expression that mothers can have it all when it comes to juggling career and family. Lily added: It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, frankly, you can't. Some people choose their careers over their children, and that's their prerogative. But, you know, my parents were pretty absent when I was growing up, and I feel like that really left some ugly scars that I don't want to, you know, repeat on mine. So I chose to step back and focus on them, and I'm glad I did because I think they're pretty well-rounded people. Lily, who married Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 48, in 2020, became a music celebrity at the age of 21 when she released her hit single Smile. She went on to release both multi-platinum albums, Alright, Still and 2006's Its Not Me, Its You, three years later, before becoming a mother for the first time in 2011. Lily, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with her father, 70-year-old Trainspotting actor Keith Allen, had her second child in 2013. Although motherhood destroyed her music career, Lily released two more records Sheezus in 2014 and No Shame four years later. However, neither album was a commercial success. Lily said in 2019 that she was working on her fifth album, but had instead focused on acting. She starred in two 2021 West End plays, 2:22 A Ghost Story and last year's The Pillowman, as well as the 2019 film How to Build a Girl and the 2023 TV show Dreamland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.griffindailynews.com/lifestyles/entertainment/lily-allen-having-kids-ruined-my-music-career/article_872dbaba-68e1-5621-944e-f2a9908c71d3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos