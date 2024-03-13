Lily Allen: Having kids ruined my music career! | Entertainment

Lily Allen is convinced that having children killed her music career.
The Smile singer, 38, has daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper, 46, who she was married to from 2011 to 2018, and has now opened up about how she thinks they ruined her pop stardom.
She laughed as she told the Radio Times podcast: My children ruined my career.
I mean, I love them, and they complement me, but in terms of pop stardom, it's completely ruined.
She also said that she hated people who used the expression that mothers can have it all when it comes to juggling career and family.
Lily added: It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, frankly, you can't.
Some people choose their careers over their children, and that's their prerogative.
But, you know, my parents were pretty absent when I was growing up, and I feel like that really left some ugly scars that I don't want to, you know, repeat on mine.
So I chose to step back and focus on them, and I'm glad I did because I think they're pretty well-rounded people.
Lily, who married Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 48, in 2020, became a music celebrity at the age of 21 when she released her hit single Smile.
She went on to release both multi-platinum albums, Alright, Still and 2006's Its Not Me, Its You, three years later, before becoming a mother for the first time in 2011.
Lily, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with her father, 70-year-old Trainspotting actor Keith Allen, had her second child in 2013.
Although motherhood destroyed her music career, Lily released two more records Sheezus in 2014 and No Shame four years later.
However, neither album was a commercial success.
Lily said in 2019 that she was working on her fifth album, but had instead focused on acting.
She starred in two 2021 West End plays, 2:22 A Ghost Story and last year's The Pillowman, as well as the 2019 film How to Build a Girl and the 2023 TV show Dreamland.