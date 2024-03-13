Animal dialogue writer defends Bobby Deol as Muslim villain: Ranbir Kapoor's hero is as big as a demon, and he's a Hindu | Bollywood News





What happened when screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal, known for his feminist film Lipstick Under My Burkha, sat down at a table with Saurabh Gupta, the dialogue writer of one of the most polarizing films of recent times, Animal ? They had a debate. Both writers spoke about the Sandeep Reddy directorial Vanga, defending specific scenes from the film and the possible impact of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer on viewers.

Released in December last year, Animal has divided the internet as well as the film industry, with one section revolving around the violent drama thriller while the other calling it a deeply problematic film that does a disservice to women.

In a video shared by FICCI Frames' Brut India, Gazal and Saurabh were seen on stage dissecting Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. “Ranbir Kapoor, the hero, can behave like this, can say, 'You change four towels a month and cause so much drama.' If the hero can say such things, the man watching may very well think so, even if he does not mean it. He can say in his work, 'She's doing so much drama that she wants to take time off today because she's on her period,'” Gazal noted. Saurabh retorted, “Using cinema to teach men about the importance of sanitary napkins and telling them that smoking is bad, alcohol is bad… There is so much pressure that cinema has given in.” Let's have a little fun. Gazal then addressed the film's apparent Islamophobia and said that Animal brought “some legitimacy in that regard as well”, referring to Bobby Deol's character. Saurabh said the team “logically felt” that Bobby's character Abrar Haque would go through this transition and added, “Because there was an old divide in their relationship, so his grandfather left and changed religion. “For us, these things evolved logically, from one to two. Now we realize, “Okay, so there's an opinion that…” But the hero is also just as big a demon as the villain. And he's a Hindu, but no one said, “You portrayed a Hindu that way.” » Gazal argued that it's one thing to say that “this is a story, the character did this”, but you have to stop and think that this character “was created by you”. She said the writers decided on this story for this character, so “what makes this character do this to you?” “You say his brother went abroad and changed his religion. You decided that the character was going to change religion and become a Muslim – a very stereotypical Muslim who was going to have three wives, be aggressive, beat women, throw himself at her in front of 100 people. Saurabh agrees that there is a “broader problem” in how a community is “represented in our cinema these days and in the films that are coming out,” but these are issues that need to be addressed on a broader level. Gazal added that the film is cruel to women and noted how Rashmika's character is the one who loses everything. “She left her family and said, 'My husband is my mother, my father to everything.' She has nothing. He still has his family, cousins, and a thriving business. So I don't think the character had a very sad ending. To which Saurabh replied, “We didn't make this film to establish that women are inferior. In fact, I thought the wife of the hero of the film had a lot of rights. Finally, she leaves him and goes away… He loses everything. It used to be enough, but it's no longer enough. In her closing speech, Gazal said that Animal is an “extremely well-made” film and she is not surprised that it was appreciated by the audience. “The craft is great, the performances of course, the music, the writing, in my opinion, has great shock value, which really appeals to the audience. It's really very well done and I can't take it away from the audience. A cleverly made problematic film is what is more problematic than…. (audience applause). Saurabh, in his concluding remarks, said that they made the film because it had a story and they wanted to show the character in a “specific” way. “There are many types of films in Hollywood like Tony Montana, Scarface, The Godfather, which we praise a lot. Maybe we can let this film remain a film. You said “relax,” which I think is a good word. Calm down.” Despite the intense debate on social media, Animal became one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema, grossing over Rs 900 cr worldwide.

