Q&A with West Hollywood Planning Commissioner Mark R. Edwards

Meet West Hollywood Planning Commissioner Mark R. Edwardsan, appointed by Vice Mayor Chelsea Byers. He is a Weho resident, local activist and engaged community member who resides on the Eastside of West Hollywood.

Mark was recently named Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass” Office of Legislative Affairs. WEHO TIMES spoke with the newly appointed lawmaker to learn more about his community activism and new role in Mayor Bass's office.

Tell us about your WeHo origin story.

I first fell in love with WeHo in 1998 when I interned with the City of West Hollywood's Recreation and Parks Department. I was hired to manage the summer youth program. The program aimed to hire young people from the community to fill various roles. It was an opportunity for young people to learn the job application process and gain work experience.

I was inspired by the collaborative and nurturing spirit of a program paid for by WeHo taxpayers and that served a diverse youth population.

You've been involved in local issues for some time, including serving as Sam Borelli's campaign manager for his run for city council. What was your inspiration or motivation to begin your civic involvement in this city?

I grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, at the dawn of integration. There was an adjacent town that experienced white flight to a high degree. Cleveland Heights leaders knew they had to be determined to ensure a just transition to integration. To this end, the Heights Community Congress was formed and my mother participated. I remember boxes of envelopes and letters that my brother and I processed to send to local residents and attend meetings. The organization successfully developed creative approaches to integration that have allowed Heights to remain integrated to this day.

West Hollywood is my West Coast Heights! WeHo's civic culture is vibrant and inviting, so there are many avenues for participation and at any comfort level. WeHo is intentional and creative in building a shared narrative of being in community.

Both cities actively engage with the philosophical question of who can participate in our democracy. Both cities agree that we want to be inclusive because it leads to developing or improving policies to ensure equity and allow us to live our best lives.

Tell us about your new position as Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Mayor Bass' theory of change can be illustrated in her 2023 Year in Review theme, “Locking Arms and Delivering for LA.” The role of the Legislative Affairs team is to work with the City Council on shared goals, such as ending homelessness as we know it. By working collaboratively to create and implement sustainable programs, more and more people can live their best lives.

Will you be able to continue in your role as planning commissioner?

Yes.

You also served in the military. Can you tell us about your service and how it has influenced your vision and civic efforts?

I gave a brief history of the civic involvement of my parents, particularly my mother. To dig deeper into my family history, many members of my family served in the military. Joining the Marine Corps was an opportunity to learn about myself and be in service. I loved the shared experience of working with my fellow Marines to accomplish a mission, but I also encountered many challenges when it came to the process of our work.

After leaving the Marine Corps, I became obsessed with systems and how they inform our lives, implicitly and explicitly. This led me to choose a degree in urban studies with a focus on public administration and community service.

My military experience reinforced being in service while igniting a passion for understanding the role of civic society and how we can make it work for all.

As a member of Weho East, how would you say your location has influenced the causes you are involved in?

Walkability is my buzzword. I can walk to grocery stores, grab coffee with friends, and quickly access public transportation. It's so walkable that I don't have a car, because I live in a town 15 minutes away. I don't want my experience to be exclusive to WeHo, but a concept that can work for all of Los Angeles.



What hopes do you have for the future of West Hollywood?

My hopes and work are aimed at ensuring that WeHo never loses its vision of an inclusive city that is a haven for young people seeking safety, seniors aging in the community, a home for creatives, and a vibrant city that encourages diversity.



Thank you for engaging with us, congratulations and good luck in this new role!