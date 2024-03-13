Partnerships called for to strengthen Asia's content industry





Participants at a business summit in Hong Kong on Tuesday called for closer regional cooperation to produce better films and television programs. “We are cooperating with everyone in the world,” Wilfred Wong Yingwai, chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council, said at the Asia Content Business Summit. Wong said this would allow productions to benefit from funding and participation from Hong Kong and be produced anywhere in the world. Through this, Hong Kong can open the door to markets around the world by cooperating with different countries in Asia, he added. Raistlin Lau Chun, Undersecretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said the government is committed to promoting the development of cultural and creative industries, as well as industrial cinematographic. This is evidenced by the 4.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($549.5 million) that the government is proposing to inject into the CreateSmart initiative and the Film Development Fund. “The content industry plays a vital role in our society,” he said. The content industry encompasses various creative fields, including film, television and multimedia. For the younger generation The summit “can be the beginning of a collaboration between all Asian players in the content industry so that they can work together and create a better world for the future and the younger generation,” said Fred Wang Cheung- yue, president of pan-asian facilities and cinema. Salon Films service group in Hong Kong. The summit was held on the sidelines of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Market, or Filmart, bringing together industry leaders from Asia, the United States and Europe. Industry officials and professionals from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines shared the latest government policies to promote film co-production and distribution, with a focus on encouraging intercultural collaboration. Charlene Paling, deputy team leader of the Entertainment and Media group at Western Alliance Bank in the United States, said co-production has many advantages, including combining cultural influences, access to top talent, reduction of production costs and opportunities to share expertise and experience. However, Paling said people should also be aware of the challenges of co-production and should understand their partners well and prepare for different situations in advance. Alexander Amartei, CEO of Amartei Entertainment and co-producer of the film Antara, highlighted Saudi Arabia's potential in film industry cooperation, especially that featuring the Middle East and North Africa. DJ Clark, Multimedia Director of China Daily Asia Pacific, presented Asia News Network, explaining how the regional news title alliance can help boost exchanges and co-production between content industries in Asia. The experts also discussed topics such as opportunities and challenges in financing intercultural co-productions, technology adoption in co-production and the role of education in intercultural co-productions. Under the theme “The Future and Opportunities of Global Co-productions and Distribution”, the summit was co-organized by Salon Media Lab. China Daily supported the event [email protected] People visit the Hong Kong International Film and Television Market on Tuesday. CALVIN NG/CHINA DAILY









