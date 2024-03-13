Ranveer Singh Jumps Off Stage To Be With Deepika Padukone After Singing With Neeti Mohan, Watch | Bollywood News





Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first appearance after announcing their pregnancy on February 29 was at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. While several photos and videos of the teen have surfaced online, the latest one to create buzz is the one where Ranveer excitedly jumps off the stage to sit next to his wife. In the video, Ranveer is seen singing on stage with singer Neeti Mohan. When he finished his role, instead of taking a normal, steady route of the stairs, he instead showed off his daredevil stunts. Ranveer jumped off the stage effortlessly and went to sit next to Deepika. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. Watch Ranveer Singh Video – Deepika was also seen enjoying Neeti's performance on stage and was grooving along with the music. Another video of the couple had gone viral earlier, where Ranveer and Deepika were seen playing dandiya with each other, leaving fans in awe. The high-profile celebrations leading up to the wedding saw the presence of several public figures. From getting Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing together on stage to inviting world-renowned pop singer Rihanna to perform at the celebrations, the Ambani family pulled out all the stops to make celebrations an unforgettable affair. Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, announced their pregnancy via a social media post. They are expected to welcome the baby in September, according to their social media update. On the professional front, the couple will share the screen again in Rohit Shetty Singham. Ranveer also has Don 3 in the pipeline, while Deepika will be seen in Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

