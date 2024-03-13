Hollywood women become CEOs to transform entertainment





Hello, Broadsheet readers! Rent the Runway offers month-long memberships to women who celebrate their career victories on LinkedIn, a pediatrician in Flint, Michigan, has raised millions in cash assistance for new moms and FortuneEllie Austin shares her new report on how influential stars become CEOs so they can reshape Hollywood. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

The power of the stars. From the looks of it, we're in a golden age of on-screen representation for women of all ages and races. Although barbieWhile the two most notable women, director Greta Gerwig and star/producer Margot Robbie, were respectively snubbed by this year's Oscars, the film and its message about women achieving autonomy in a world run by men have dominated both the box office and the cultural zeitgeist. since its release in July. Ryan Gosling's stellar performance in Im Just Ken was also a highlight of Sunday's Academy Awards, although the film only won one award for Best Original Song.

barbie Aside from that, TV shows and movies directed by and about women are more common than they were a few years ago. Expatriates, Bad sisters, Quarrel, Yellow jackets, and the fourth series of True Detective are just some of the recent shows featuring female actors. And yet, it's disheartening that the data reveals a dark history when it comes to gender equality in Hollywood. For a recent Fortune feature film, I spoke to influential female actors in the industry, including actress and producer Connie Britton; actress, writer and director Lena Waithe; Hello Sarah Harden, CEO of Sunshine; and Stacy L. Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a think tank that studies diversity and inclusion in entertainment. Smith is one of the authors of a study published last month showing that only 30 of the top 100 grossing films of 2023 featured women and girls in lead or co-lead roles. Worryingly, this figure is the same as in 2010 and represents a marked decline from 2022, when 44 of the year's most popular films had female leads. Behind the scenes, the situation is just as unfair: A different study published this year by Smith and colleagues found that only 12.1% of directors attached to the highest-grossing films of 2023 were women. Against this backdrop, influential women in Hollywood are devising new strategies to disrupt traditional power dynamics behind and in front of the camera. These include mentoring programs, using social media to increase the value of intellectual property created by women, and launching production companies focused on bringing diverse stories about women to the screen and minorities. My company is constantly trying to expand thinking and make it clear that women aren't the only ones watching shows starring women, Britton told me. Her company, Deep Blue Productions, is working on a series of projects, including a revamped reality TV show featuring single mothers. The first network interested in the series wanted a heartbreaking drama, while Britton envisioned an honest and empathetic look at the reality of single parenthood. She now works with another network. Suffice it to say, I won't stop until the show airs, she says. Read my full article here. Ellie Austin

[email protected]

@Ellie_Austin_ The Broadsheet is Fortunes newsletter for and about the world's most powerful women. Today's edition was curated by Joseph Abrams. Subscribe here. ALSO IN THE TITLES – Taking control of the timeline. Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway, announced that the clothing rental platform will offer $1 million in one-month subscriptions to women who announce a promotion or career accomplishment on LinkedIn. Hyman described the #RTRShowOff program as a way to highlight the achievements of women in the workplace and combat the culture that criticizes women for celebrating themselves. WWD – Take two. Suneera Madhani, co-founder of payment processor Stax who left that company last year, is launching a second company, Worth AI. The new startup promises to provide credit scores to small and medium-sized businesses. Orlando Business Journal – First month fund. A pediatrician who helped uncover the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, now runs a program to provide cash assistance to new mothers in the city. Mona Hanna-Attisha co-founded the Rx Kids program this year and raised more than $43 million to provide new moms with $1,500 for prenatal care and $500 a month until their baby reaches the age of 'a year. NPR – Relief from the desert. New Mexico is becoming a southwest hub for abortions because of its proximity to states where the procedure is illegal. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is leading efforts to expand reproductive rights in the state, now that nearly three-quarters of women who have abortions in New Mexico travel across state lines. The Wall Street Journal – Lengthen the carpet. Girls' wrestling is now the fastest-growing high school sport in the country as schools finally create women-only programs. Last year, the number of girls wrestling in high school increased by 60 percent, and the NCAA says it's on track to become a championship sport in two years. P.A. – Medication delay. Many private insurers are slow to reveal their coverage policies for a new medication for postpartum depression, available since December. Even insurers that cover the zuranolone pill, which costs nearly $16,000 for a 14-day regimen without insurance, tell women to try another antidepressant first or seek a prescription from a psychiatrist rather than an obstetrician. Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKER: Hunter Point Capital Promoted Conway Bate to the global head of capital formation. Honeybook hired Colleen Stauffer as marketing director. Promoting Halogen Ventures Jennifer Kwan Mandelbaum to associate. Emilie Arel East resign as CEO of Casper. ON MY RADAR Laphonza Butler has no regrets Policy Former Trump aide becomes liberal favorite The New York Times Americas' first IVF baby fights for the treatment that gave him life Wall Street Journal ADDRESS WORDS “I wake up and I remember it every day. But maybe I can get to a place where I function a little better.” Actress Christina Applegate describing his experience with multiple sclerosis. Applegate and fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler will share their experiences with the illness in a new podcast called Messy.

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world's most powerful women. Sign up to receive it for free in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/03/13/women-in-hollywood-stars-ceos-reshape-entertainment-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos