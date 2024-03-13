SXSW artists and speakers pull out of festival to protest military and defense industry sponsorships.





CNN

—



Dozens of artists and speakers have canceled their appearances at the ongoing South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to protest the sponsorship of the event by the US military and defense companies, amid war between Israel and Hamas.

Protest groups, singers and panelists shared notes of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as they announced their withdrawal from the South by Southwest program that will continue until March 16, citing sponsorship of major events by the U.S. military and a handful of small partnerships with the defense industry against a backdrop of U.S. government support for Israel in the war.

The artists boycotted Tuesday were mainly small groups and independent artists, who widely announced their decisions on social media.

Singer-songwriter Ella Williams, who performs under the name Squirrel Flower, was among the first to withdraw, saying last week she was boycotting the annual technology, film and music event to protest SXSW's ties to the defense industry and to support the Palestinian people.

Army is one of six SXSW great sponsorsand at least three of the festival's events were sponsored by companies linked to the defense industry.

The United States provided significant support and military aid to Israel following the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, even as divisions between the two countries' leaders emerged over the issue. increase in civilian casualties in Gaza. Since Israel declared war on Hamas, more than 31,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 72,000 have been injured, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

A music festival should not include war profiteers. “I refuse to be complicit in this and am removing my art and work in protest,” Williams said in a statement. an Instagram post.

Army spokeswoman Ellen Lovett said the military branch is proud of its sponsorship.

We are proud to be a sponsor of SXSW and to have the opportunity to showcase the United States military, Lovett said in a statement to CNN. SXSW presents a unique opportunity for the Army to meet innovators and technology leaders, explore new ideas and perspectives, and create dynamic industry partnerships as we modernize for the future.

Some boycotting artists have canceled their official appearances at the festival, but will continue to play other scheduled shows in Austin, including an R&B artist. Mr. Yayasinger Mei Semones and punk group Scowl.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the protest in a social media post Tuesday, saying: Goodbye. Do not come back.

We are proud of the United States Army in Texas. If you don't like it, don't come here, Abbott said on X.

SXSW disagrees with the governor's attitude towards the boycott, SXSW organizers said in a series of posts on the festivals X account.

We fully respect the decision made by these artists to exercise their right to freedom of expression, reads one of the articles from the festival. SXSW organizers later defended their decision to accept sponsors.

The defense industry has always been a testing ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it is best to understand the impact of their approach on our lives. Army sponsorship is part of our commitment to delivering ideas that shape our world, » reads the SXSW message chain.

SXSW attracted more than 340,000 attendees last year, organizers say said, and typically hosts a wide range of lectures, panels, music showcases, film screenings and exhibitions. Its events this year included panels with actress Selena Gomez; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and investor Marc Cuban.

The festival continues to support human rights for all, SXSW messages state.

The situation in the Middle East is tragic and highlights the increased importance of uniting against injustice, the statement added.

A rally on the issue is planned Thursday evening outside a SXSW venue, hosted by the Austin Coalition for Palestine and United Musicians and Allied Workersa group of advocates for fairer wages and working standards for music artists.

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed to this report.