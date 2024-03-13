Bollywood beauty. A Senn Mystery by Andy Travis





A SENN MYSTERY Chapter 51: First it thunders, then comes hail photo by Jakub Kriz on Unsplash We feel free when we escape, even if it’s just from the frying pan to the fire. Eric Hoffer Sapna hung up the phone and, looking ecstatic, let out a shrill whisper: “She's calling the police to come get us! Everyone's going crazy looking for us, Senn.” Senn was happy that the official world knew their location, but to make sure he got help, he also decided to alert the underworld. He picked up the phone and sent Hasan his emergency number, which he had memorized. He first typed in the secret code to prove that it was his real message: “Hi Hasan. (The Curse of Indu). Then he continued, “Sapna and I were prisoners of Jaggi and Vicky.” @son Kala Mahal at Kadre Beach. We escaped. We hide in the forest. I need help getting out. Don't call. Only text this number to get the location. Senn was worried about Reva. He wanted her to come home safe to her mother and brother before the world came for her. Senn handed the old-fashioned pre-smartphone back to Reva and whispered, “Now listen to me carefully. Please do exactly as I say. OK?” Reva nodded obediently as she placed her phone back in her pocket. Senn continued: “Go home and tell your mother what happened. But don't do anything. Just stay at home. The police have your number, as does my friend Hasan. Only talk about us these two people. But if If anyone else wants to know more about us, say you don't know anything. OK?” Reva nodded, looking anxious, visibly weighed down by the responsibility of helping them. Senn asked Sapna: “Was there anything else?” Sapna shook her head, smiled at Reva and said, “Thank you for helping us, Reva. You are so brave. Reva's eyes lit up and her cheeks blushed at Sapna's compliment. She waved and smiled at them, calmly turned and walked out, adjusting the foliage above the cabin as she left. Sapna's spirit was buoyant after meeting Reva as she wolfed down the sandwich along with the coke. She was hopeful that she would be rescued.

