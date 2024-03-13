The Y2K Fashion Resurgence Has Us Looking To These Iconic Bollywood Characters For Inspiration





The debate between Gen Z and millennials might result in heated arguments on both sides, but there's no denying that early 2000s fashion is making a comeback. Bright, happy colors with ruffles, midi skirts, wide-leg pants, thick belts and crop tops with dark brown lips and kohl are reminiscent of the 2000s, but Gen Z is embracing it, making it relevant from decades later. The year 2000 is exactly what we need to feel like the main character in our story. Trends like long floral skirts with a corset top and a scarf around the neck with boots, like Rani Mukherjee in Never say goodbye came back. But it didn't stop there. Bflared jeans with crop tops and layered necklaces, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom have also experienced a resurgence. So, if you are looking to get the Y2K looks of Bollywood actresses and how to recreate them too, there is a buying guide too. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya was the IT Girl of the industry, with thigh-high boots, low-waisted leather skirts and long, curly hair, a look that got the approval of everyone with her. Doom 2 character. To recreate this look with a 2024 twistcombine them dark blue jeans of Vero Moda with a best spaghetti from Forever 21 on the side, and for shoes, go for these metallic square heel ankle boots by Zara. The perfect outfit for your next coffee outing. Rani Mukherjee This color is fresh and we think it's ideal for our vacation outfit this summer. The color and coordinated ensemble will be popular with the Generation Z crowd! You can find one very similar together on KENE, which is an Instagram store. How you style an outfit has a big influence. So pair it with your favorite chunky heels and a cute half-moon bag, and you're good to go. Kareena Kapoor Khan This iconic Pooh the look is always green and the easiest to recreate. The floral band across the neck is ostentatious, sure, but necessary for this look. Get your version of this with this Yellow Crop 'Wild Rose Top' Andblack comfortable leather pants by Nykaa Fashion. Finish it off with a smoky eye and brown lip and feel like Poo. Katrina Kaif It's the most Gen-Z outfit that comes to mind, and now we know where the inspiration came from. The denim skirt with the belt and the well-fitted cardigan are equally chic, and the vibe is one that Gen Z can see themselves wearing. A look worn by many these days can be recreated with this camisole with lace details by H&Mwith ashort plain brown vest with V-neck in addition to RSVP and a pretty mini skirt from Prada. Wear this ruffled bag from Urbanic to get into that spirit of the year 2000! Karisma Kapoor If I had to describe a perfect “off-duty model look” to someone, I would show them this photo. The colors match and the glasses are cutting edge 2000s style aesthetic. To get this one, try this ribbed backless top from Zara, pair it with this brown belted skirt from Urbanic and Sun glasses by Gucci.

