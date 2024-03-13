'The Queen of My Dreams' Review: A Sweet, Scattered Mother-Daughter Tale





“The Queen of My Dreams” has been on its way to the big screen for over ten years. Although it was not initially planned as a feature film, writer and director Fawzia Mirza initially saw The Story Through Life as both a short film and a play, based on her own experiences as a queer Pakistani-Canadian woman. The title is a literal translation of 'Meri Sapno Ki Rani', the popular Hindi song from 1969's 'Aradhana'. The film opens with narration from Azra (Amrit Kaur), Mirza's self-insert, who has a complicated relationship with his mother Mariam (Nimra Bucha) – but the two share a simple, undying love for the film “Aradhana” starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh. Khanna. When Azra's father, Hassan (Hamza Haq), suffers a fatal heart attack, Azra must join the family in Pakistan to mourn his passing and salvage a difficult relationship with her only remaining relative. Azra and the film are quick to sanctify Hassan, immortalized as a warm, patient and supportive figure (much like the late father in Netflix's “Never Have I Ever” played by Sendhil Ramamurthy). “The Queen of My Dreams” leaves room for little more than a complicated parent-child relationship, but Pakistani-Canadian Haq makes a remarkable impression that should lead to a long list of offers for future roles. Once Azra reaches Pakistan, the film suddenly returns to 1960s Karachi, a burgeoning progressive utopia that Mirza — and several people in the audience at SXSW, where the film premiered — only knew through stories, but brought to life in technicolor. Here, Kaur plays young Mariam (a nod to Khanna's dual roles in “Aradhana” – and to many dual roles in many other Indian films) as she traces her own resistance to an overprotective mother, through through Hassan. . Their courtship is fascinating but the flashbacks are somewhat disorienting, drawing clear parallels with Azra's present, but their content was never conveyed to her by Mariam or anyone else. A linear version of “The Queen of My Dreams” might make more narrative sense (but might also be unfairly compared to “The Namesake”). Nimra Bucha and Ayana Manji in “The Queen of My Dreams” Cineplex Pictures Kaur – who learned Urdu for the role and speaks it so well that her heavily accented English is what stands out most in the Karachi flashbacks – is electric, more suited to Azra's livewire rebellion than sensuality sophistication of Mariam, but playing both with total and apparent commitment. ease. She pairs wonderfully with Haq in flirty scenes that are sexier than most Hollywood fare without even a kiss. Bucha is as glorious as ever and deserves every inch of his career from “Ms. Marvel” to “Polite Society” and now here. The mother-daughter duo shines together, but flashbacks prevent them from sharing more scenes together (although credit must be given to Ayana Manji as the truly delightful and awkward Azra). Apart from being a literal translation of “Meri Sapno Ki Rani”, the title “The Queen of My Dreams” alludes to the danger of misunderstanding a loved one; a mother, lover, or anyone else is easily put on a pedestal but not easily seen as a complex, multidimensional being who shares the same struggles as you. It's also about self-realization as Mariam and Azra experience it (another layer could be referring to Azra's girlfriend Sharon, played by Charlie Boyle, who is all but forgotten once the setting amended). Yet there is one homage too many to “Meri Sapno Ki Rani”, as joyous and silly as they are (I was singing along every time) to the point that it threatens to hold the film back from all its potential. It’s Mirza’s personal connection to the story that makes it charming, moving and magnetic in its best moments. To this end, the film accurately reflects the tumult of mothers and daughters and intergenerational cultural gaps, which never manifest or bridge. Reality is messy – everything else is a dream. Category B- “The Queen of My Dreams” premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival. It is currently seeking distribution.

