Monkey Man: How Lord Hanuman and Dev Patel took Hollywood by storm | Hollywood





Dev Patel and his debut film, Monkey Man, have taken Hollywood by storm! This intense action story of a young man seeking revenge for his mother's death is a visual extravaganza and an emotional experience, say those who watched the film at SXSW Monday night. (Also read Monkey Man early reviews: Dev Patel's film debuts with a stellar 88% Rotten Tomatoes score) Dev Patel's Monkey Man is inspired by Lord Hanuman Inspiration from Hanuman However, more than making a much-deserved spectacular debut film, the 33-year-old Slumdog Millionaire star has managed to do is take Indian mythology and make it mainstream Hollywood cinema. This is a feat that no one else has achieved. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Set in Mumbai, Monkey Man is inspired by Lord Hanuman. Dev revealed that he was introduced to the stories of Ramayana and Lord Hanuman by his grandfather, who used to tell them to him when he was a child. After Monday's screening, Dev told the audience why he was inspired by Lord Hanuman. Hanuman is a god symbolized by devotion, loyalty, courage, strength, humility and discipline. And the character that Dev plays in the film Kid also embodies these qualities. Hanuman really captivated me. He was something of an emblem for my father and for many members of my family. If you go to a gym in India, there's Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman and Hanuman. What confused me growing up was this iconography of this super-strong being who could hold mountains in one hand and cut open his chest. It reminded me of Superman iconography. I was like, this is incredible, I wish the world knew about it. When you go deep into it, he's kind of a guy who lost confidence in himself and had to remember who he was, said the Lion actor, who hails from a Gujarati Hindu family. But Monkey Man particularly delves into India's caste system, socio-political issues, and the exploitation inherent in Indian society. Dev added: I really wanted to address the caste system in India, the idea where the poor are at the bottom, working in these kitchens, and then you go to the land of kings and above them, you have God, a man… made god who pollutes and corrupts religion, and then you have paradise. Taking Hanuman into the world Writing the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee, the Last Airbender star brought Indian mythology to the world, weaving a story they can relate to and understand. He combined two of his greatest passions, a love for action films and a love for the stories told by his grandfather, and created an on-screen world that captured the audience's imagination Western. While director SS Rajamouli introduced global audiences to a Telugu film, RRR, which included a slice of Indian history, Dev pushed the boundaries even further by making a Hollywood action drama inspired by Indian mythology, set in India, but with global appeal. Many Indian films have been inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and Indian filmmakers continue to draw on these epics to create stories. However, this is the first time the West has been exposed to a mainstream Hollywood film that has its roots in these epics and is set in an Indian milieu. What Dev did was successfully combine elements of Indian cinema (motherly feeling, Mumbai milieu, revenge story, caste, etc.) with the Hollywood action genre, and perhaps create a new genre cinema that has takers. Monkey Man is set to release on April 5, 2024 worldwide and with the amazing reception it received at SXSW, Dev Patel and his film are likely to inspire more filmmakers in India, and perhaps the West, to drawing on Indian mythology for mainstream films. . Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

