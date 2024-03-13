Uorfi Javed to make Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2





Social media sensation, Bigg Boss OTT star and TV personality Uorfi Javed is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor. Uorfi Javed to make his Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who has always been in the news for her unique fashion choices and strong sense of individuality, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Love Sex Aur Dhokha has created a story that introduces a completely different type of dynamic in a story that showcases a change that love goes through on camera. Now, with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are all set to tell a relatable story for this generation that is opening up about love in the age of internet and social media. Tying in with the theme of the film, we will see the famous social media sensation, Uorfi Javed making his big screen debut in the film. Being a part of this digitalized world, Uorfi is a great example that suits the best of film as she is the biggest icon who became popular in India through social media. Learn more about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aims to bring a love story in the world of internet where social media has a major influence. After the news of Tushar Kapoor and Mouni Roy making a cameo appearance in the film, Uorfi's Bollywood debut with the film doubled the anticipation. According to India Today, an independent industry source had earlier revealed that Mouni Roy will play a key role. They said, “Mouni Roy will be seen in the most awaited sequel to Ektaa R Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Ektaa and Mouni have come a long way since the beginning of her career when Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.” Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024. READ ALSO : 10 Best Aishwarya Rai Movies That Showcase Her Flawless Acting Prowess

