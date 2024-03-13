Jason Statham impersonator highlights his resemblance to the actor

A Celebrity Jason Statham Impersonator Who Appeared in Foxs Lookalike Episode I can see your voice rushes to Alexandria.

Jason Stanley of Baton Rouge, known as the_statham_guy on TikTok, is the son of Davelyn Gaspard, whose maiden name is Watson, and David Stanly. Both grew up in Alexandria.

It's a lip-syncing game show, Stanly said in a phone interview from Baton Rouge about the show. You're pretty much rated and lip-synched. And the contestant then has to guess, along with some clues, whether they can really sing or not. Real singers lip sync to their own voice. Bad singers, like me, had to lip sync really well to someone else's voice. That’s the premise of the show.

There are five rounds and the contestant must eliminate a singer after each round. If they can guess who the wrong singer is, they will receive $15,000 after each round. In the final round, contestants can ask the singers questions. Real singers give truthful answers while bad singers lie. They can choose to keep the money they won in previous rounds or risk it all in the final round for $100,000 and choose who is the correct singer.

Stanly is lit episode 7 of season 3 and can be seen for free on Fox and Tubi. It can also be seen on Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Stanly, who has been acting for 13 years, has often heard that he favors the British actor.

Every time I went on set, during the entire time I was an extra or a background actor, someone would mention something about my resemblance to Jason Statham, the British action star, he said. declared.

He never really thought about the resemblance, because he didn't think he could do anything other than be a stand-in or photo double.

It wasn't like I was going to be a Jason Statham impersonator, he said. Well, be careful what you say here, and also be careful what you wish for, because that's exactly how my career started and really took off.

While networking, making friends, and always being prepared, he met someone who auditioned for a role in The Starving Games, a parody of The Hunger Games. Included in that parody was a parody of the movie The Expendables, in which Jason Statham's character is named Lee Christmas, Stanly said.

His friend told him about an acting opportunity and told him to contact the casting director. Thanks to his ability to impersonate Jason Statham, he would get the role. And he did it. His first starring role was that of Jason Statham.

From there, he continued with commercials. Since he looked like Statham, he didn't need to impersonate. He was hired as himself, which he says is ideally what you want to see happen over the years.

Stanly dubbed Statham's pictures in two Louisiana-set films, Homefront and Wild Card, before Statham began shooting his films overseas. Even though he dubbed Statham's picture, he never met the action star because he was never on set when Stanly was there.

I created a little twist where I hope to meet him one day, Stanly said.

From then on, he continued to refer to himself as Jason Stanly, the actor, or Jason Statham, the impersonator. Of the handful of Statham lookalikes in the world, Stanly said not a single one attempted impersonation, which put him on another level. And he has yet to see another Statham imitator.

I was able to run with it and jumped on TikTok in November 2020, he said. I started to take off little by little, throwing out content. My biggest hits were when I looked like Jason Statham while dancing like Elvis and Michael Jackson.

He went viral with several videos like the one where he dances to Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal as Statham. It has over 14 million views. He has 1.1 million followers on TikTok with over 125 million total video views.

Because of this exposure, a casting producer for Fox's “I Can See Your Voice” contacted Stanly. They were looking for celebrity lookalikes and impersonators for their lookalike episode.

It was a fun audition process from the moment they contacted me, Stanly said. I immediately sent them clips of me singing and not singing, or should I say, singing and lip syncing. And they let me know early on that they were also looking for bad singers. So I was relieved to know that I would be able to deliver on my promises on that front.

After submitting a few initial clips, he auditioned the next day. And the ball was set for an incredible experience on national television that was his national television debut, he said.

Stanly has a background in acting dating back to high school, but worked as a financial advisor and stock broker as an adult.

He decided to get involved in the film industry after seeing production made in New Orleans spread to Baton Rouge. He still likes to argue for Louisiana's film tax credits, which he says have created opportunities for actors and others involved in the film industry.

Although he has acting experience, he started out as an extra. But worse than being a face in the crowd was seeing your car used as an extra.

Which is as bad as it gets when you're starting out, Stanly said of the experience. You want to be in on the action, but it was my car.”

He was asked to move forward and backward several times.

On set, he saw all the pretty light boards and trailers and thought that's where he was supposed to be. He didn't know how it would go, but he would be ready.

Three months later, he found a notice on Facebook looking for a businessman. Since he was a financial advisor and stockbroker, he thought the role was a perfect fit for him.

I hurried to answer and the next thing I know, I'm in The Philly Kid, he said. My very first experience in front of the camera, performed by none other than Sean Connery's son, Jason Connery. The first time I was on camera, I was with the three main stars, and then my life has never been the same since,” he said.