Simu Liu was scammed by a Hollywood Boulevard Spider-Man





Simu Liu reflects on an enemy he made during his first visit to Los Angeles: a not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

During an interview with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Dinner is for meTHE Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The actor recalled an unfortunate encounter with a web-slinger scammer on Hollywood Boulevard. I remember I was taking photos of the Chinese Theater and a Spider-Man came up to me and said: I'll help you! remembers the actor.

Alas, Liu's spider sense did not alert him to the insidious plot that was about to unfold. And then he took a bunch of pictures of me, and then he took a few selfies of himself, and then he was like, “That’ll be $20!” said the actor. And it was mortifying for me, because I didn't have $20 to give him. Basic memory, clearly.

Simu Liu and Spider-Man.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty; Columbia/Everett



Ferguson stepped in to contextualize Liu's history with the wall crawler. Didn't you also, for a while, while you were still in Canada, were you a Spider-Man at children's parties?

Yeah, I was, Liu confirmed. So I knew his life. I had empathy for him, except I didn't go up to random strangers and ask them for money. It was an agreed upon rate and I was in the process of being hired. He should really look into this. You do what you have to do.

In the same interview, Liu also recalled getting in shape for Shang Chi. I was in the best shape of my life, Jesse, I swear to God, I was in the best shape of my life,” Liu said. I had arrived in Australia in October the previous year and had just been training. I didn't do anything but train. I basically lived in the gym until we started filming. Unfortunately, production began in February 2020, which was a disaster when COVID-19 hit the set. I'm not even kidding, the day before my big shirtless fight scene we closed, he said.



Hopefully, Liu can overcome his difficult past with Spider-Man when Shang-Chi inevitably meets Peter Parker in one of Marvel Studios' upcoming crossover films.

Listen to the full Dinners on me episode above.

