Bollywood Newswrap, March 13: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda mehendi ceremony; Alia Bhatt recalls signing Jigra after Raha's birth





Today is March 13, 2024. It was a busy day in Bollywood with exciting news. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda reportedly had a mehendi ceremony. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt shared her memories of Vasan Bala's Jigra signing after Raha's birth, among other updates. Quickly browse today's top 5 Bollywood news. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 13, 2024 1.Mehendi ceremony of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to get married on March 15 in Delhi. According to reports, today was their mehendi ceremony. Pulkit was seen leaving for his mehendi ceremony. He looked dashing in a yellow chikankari kurta, teamed with stylish black sunglasses, exuding charm and style. Recently, gorgeous bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda was also spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was heading to her wedding in Delhi. 2. Alia Bhattrecallsigning Vasan Bala's Jigra after Raha's birth In a recent conversation with Forbes, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on her upcoming film, Jigra. Reflecting on when she signed up for the film, Alia shared how she signed up soon after giving birth to her daughter Raha Kapoor. She shared: At the time I signed Jigra, it was right after I gave birth, a few months, like 4 months, so I felt very protective. Something inside me felt like I was just in Tiger mode and wanted to protect my little one. Jigra therefore aims to protect your loved ones. 3. Uorfi Javed is set to make his Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Social media influencer Uorfi Javedis is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. With Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are all set to tell a story that is relevant to this generation that is dawning on the love in the age of internet and social media.Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024. 4.Ed Sheeran does the Butta Bomma hook move with Armaan Malik Famous Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran is currently in India where he is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 16. Ahead of his show, singer Armaan Malik took to Instagram and shared a video in which he and Ed Sheeran recreated Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma hook step. Butta Bomma is sung by Armaan Malik and appears in Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Towards the end of the video, Ed Sheeran also imitated Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose, prompting Armaan to burst out laughing. Armaan Malik captioned the video, “Favorite person in my city.” 5.Orry posts unseen photos with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more from Anant-Radhika event Orry recently shared photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Among the highlights were pictures featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Additionally, Orry uploaded a video capturing a playful moment where Ranveer appears to have difficulty taking a photo of Orry alongside Deepika's baby bump. He has also posted pictures with Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, along with Shikhar Pahariya, Vedang Raina and several other celebrities. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : 10 Best Aishwarya Rai Movies That Showcase Her Flawless Acting Prowess

