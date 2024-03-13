Entertainment
Hey, Hollywood, Joe C. Maynard's NHRA Journey Should Be a Movie
- Joe C. Maynard, a former four-year chief warrant officer and 20-year Army veteran, has made 13 passes in his life in a Top Alcohol Dragster.
- He is also the proud owner of two Wally trophies after just two events.
- Maynard attended drag racing school in November, which marked his first time in a dragster.
Someone needs to call Hollywood.
Fast.
On the other hand, Joe C. Maynard has a story that might be too good, or at least a little too unbelievable, even for the big screen.
Maynard is not your typical NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster driver. Oh, he's a pilot, okay, a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot who spent 20 years in the military before retiring from active duty in 2016. Last fall, Maynard, the son of NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series owner Joe Maynard thought he would try to race a Top Alcohol Dragster.
To say it caught on pretty quickly is an understatement for the young racing season.
Less than five months removed from attendance Frank Hawley's Drag Racing School, the former chief warrant officer, high-level technical and tactical expert, has completed 13 trips in his life aboard a Top Alcohol Dragster. He is also already the proud owner of two Wally trophies.
He actually won both events last weekend in a Samsel Racing A/Fuel Dragster backed by JCM Racing and Leatherwood Distillery in Gainesville, Fla., as rain shortened the Baby Gators event by a week more early. Maynard took care of business securing victory in the delayed Baby Gators defeating Mike Coughlin in the semifinals and Matthew Cummings in the final for his first career Wally Trophy.
Maynard then won the 55th Gatornationals event at the same Gainesville track, where he beat Dan Dietrich, Angelle Sampey, Jackie Fricke and Jeffrey Veale. The victory over Veale in the final came thanks to Maynard's 13th career lucky pass in a Top Alcohol Dragster.
Was Maynard surprised by Wally's two-day affair? Of course.
How about being shocked or overwhelmed by the pressure of the moment? Certainly not.
“I was a helicopter instructor pilot in the Army, for combat maneuvers, for all kinds of things,” Maynard said. Automotive Week. “I've done eight combat tours, been through them. And so when I look at NHRA, I'm like, 'Man, we're not curing cancer, we're not saving the world. We're a traveling circus.
“It takes half the pressure off because you know the worst that could happen is you might get hurt. Nobody's taken a shot at me (at NHRA) yet. No pressure.”
Maynard, 45, says he's proof that it's never too late to try something new. He's also interested in what he says is a small advantage he might have over, say, even three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, who ran the full Top Alcohol Dragster program last year, or even the three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Sampey, who also makes the move to the Top Alcohol Dragster class following his illustrious NHRA career.
Neither Stewart nor Sampey managed a 2-for-2 score in their first two Top Alcohol events.
“Tony had to unlearn a lot of things, and I don’t have to unlearn anything,” Maynard said.
Maynard attended Frank Hawley's Drag Racing School in November, which marked his first time in a drag racer. He wasn't exactly a natural and even wondered if he would be able to complete the licensing phase during his first tryout, scheduled in Las Vegas just a few weeks after the drag course.
“I didn't do very well, I'll be honest with you,” Maynard said of his early sessions with Hawley. “And I said to Frank, 'Look, you're the godfather of racing, and I'll listen to you. Look, don't hide anything. Don't protect my feelings. Tell me, do you think I'm ready?' '”
Hawley's response was something of a reality check.
“Frank said, 'If you were my son, I'd tell you you should probably come back and take another class.'
“So I thought about it. And I thought, 'Well, if I wait any longer, that means I'm going to have to wait a whole year before I can do a drunken drag ride.'”
Maynard eventually ran it through the family and decided to go to Las Vegas and try to get the license that would allow him to race in the NHRA.
“In Vegas, I did three full runs, I never even tried to do half track, I never even did a launch, nothing,” Maynard said. “I did three full races. And it went great. And boom, I got my license, and (NHRA veterans) Chad Green and Justin Ashley signed my license form in Vegas, and then that was it.
“And then here we are in the season, and I did a test on Wednesday before the Baby Gators, and I screwed it up. I didn't even turn my gas on. And then once I got to game time In Q1, I just focused, put everything in. I literally sit in this car and meditate.
Maynard had raced before, but nothing could prepare him for his Top Alcohol effort. He gave track racing a boost at home for a season in Clarksville, Tenn., where he won the Pure Mini class at Clarksville Speedway a few years ago, driving what he describes as “an Escort broken from 2002. We worked on this thing all the time. time.”
But that was it for his racing experience, not counting the challenges between lampposts and his friends when he was in high school more than a quarter of a century ago.
This isn't exactly the typical course of a winning Wally racer.
“I'm telling you. It's hard for me to believe it,” Maynard said. “This isn't supposed to happen. There's no way it's going to happen. To leave (Gainesville) with two wins in just my first two races is just incredible and impossible without something else.”
“I'm sure a lot of it is thanks to my mother, who I know was with me this weekend,” Maynard added, referring to his mother Cathi Maynard, who died in June 2023 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. “Being able to have my dad here at the start line with me all weekend, my kids watching me at home; it's been really special, and I couldn't ask for a better start to my NHRA career.”
Mike Pryson covered auto racing for Jackson (Mich.) Citizen Patriot and MLive Media Group from 1991 until joining Autoweek in 2011. He won several Michigan Associated Press and National Associated Press Sports Editors awards for coverage of auto racing and was named Michigan Auto 2000. Racing Fan Clubs Michigan Motor Sports Writer of the Year. Originally from Michigan, Mike spent three years after college working in southwest Florida before realizing that Disneyland and endless summers weren't up to the challenge of freezing rain, potholes and the long, cold winters of the Motor City.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.autoweek.com/racing/nhra/a60125595/hey-hollywood-joe-c-maynards-nhra-journey-would-make-a-great-movie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor facilities worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore | News from India
- Uorfi Javed to make his Bollywood debut with LSD 2
- Former NSA Innovation Director's Startup Eyes Potential Federal Agency Against Cyber Threats
- Women's tennis falls in the penultimate spring holiday competition
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes New Britain, Papua New Guinea
- Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning Join NBC's Coverage of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony as Hosts
- New London exhibition will celebrate Naomi Campbell's four decades in fashion
- Google's Gemini AI refuses to answer election questions
- Normal operations at Denver International Airport as travelers hope to depart ahead of the winter storm
- RFK Jr. on AI and how Elon Musk 'saved free speech'
- Biden and Trump win the Peach State; both parties win presidential nominations
- Joko Widodo performs tarawih prayers at Bogor Palace with community