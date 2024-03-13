Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Neha Joshi, Sara Ali Khan and more…

– Advertisement –

Urvashi Rautela's father wanted her to join JNU since she was in school

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is gearing up for her upcoming film JNU: Jahangir National University, shared that her father wanted her to study at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) since she was in school.

The actress essays the role of a college student in JNU, a film directed by Vinay Sharma.

The actress studied at Gargi College, one of the prestigious colleges of Delhi University.

JNU, ​​which also stars Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey and Sonnalli Seygall, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 5.

Talking about her role in the film, Urvashi told IANS, “I play a JNU student in the film. In fact, in real life, my father, since my school days, wanted me to be in JNU. So it’s like a dream come true, even on screen. The film tells the story of how, within the sanctuary of education, lies a concern, where some perceive a conspiracy to disrupt the unity of our nation.”

Speaking further about the film, she said, “In the context of educational institutions, there is a cause for concern. Some individuals have hidden intentions aimed at undermining the unity of our nation.

Neha Joshi sticks to traditional skincare routines for Holi

Mumbai– Actress Neha Joshi has revealed her skin and hair care routine for 'Holi', saying it relies on traditional methods like using coconut oil.

Talking about taking care of yourself post-Holi and maintaining a glowing complexion, Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', said, “As I embrace the living spirit of Holi, protecting my skin and my hair becomes my top priority. I prefer the traditional method and rely on coconut oil to provide a protective shield, ensuring my skin remains supple and my hair retains its natural shine.

“A nourishing hair spa with coconut oil strengthens my strands, protecting them from potential color damage. To further improve my hair care, I recommend rinsing it with lemon juice and water after Holi, which helps remove color and restore the hair's pH balance for soft, easy locks. to style,” added Neha.

“Enjoying the rejuvenating benefits of a neem leaf bath after Holi can soothe the skin and ease any irritation caused by intense colors,” she shared.

'Atal' is broadcast on &TV.

“Before heartburn, ab abs ka turn”, Sara Ali Khan reveals workout video

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently suffered a stomach burn, shared a workout video in which she could be seen doing abs exhausting exercises.

Sara, who is currently gearing up for the release of her two films – “Ae Watan Mere Watan” and “Murder Mubarak” – suffered a minor burn on March 6 when she accidentally spilled hot coffee on her stomach while she was busy with promotional activities.

The actress, known for her work in 'Kedarnath', took to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared a Reel video.

The clip shows Sara dressed in light blue shorts and a matching sports top, working out hard in the gym, flaunting her toned abs.

“Pehle heartburn… Ab abs ka turn… You have to work so you can earn… the sarso ka saag you aspire for…” Sara captioned the post.

The video has already garnered 1.3 million views, with fans showering their love on Sara.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil and Anand Tiwari in key roles, with Emraan Hashmi making a special appearance.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

On the other hand, 'Murder Mubarak' also stars Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, it is set to release on Netflix on March 15.

Rakul Preet looks sizzling in her 'spicy' outfit of the day

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans to some steamy photos, wearing an all-red outfit, and fans are going gaga over her new sexy look.

On Instagram, Rakul shared a series of photos in which she wore a backless red crop top. She paired it with matching flared pants.

For makeup, she opted for glamour: smoky eyes and shiny lips. Her hair is worn in a neatly tied ponytail.

Rakul opted for gold jewelry – earrings and bracelets, and completed the look with red stiletto heels.

The post is captioned with a cold red emoji and is accompanied by the word “season.”

Rakul, known for her work in “Doctor G”, has 23.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app, and the many fans who followed her loved her outfit and look of the day.

One fan said, “Red chili pepper,” while the other said, “Too hot and spicy.”

Yet another wrote: “Amazed.”

On the personal front, Rakul got married in Goa on February 21 to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple got married with twin ceremonies: first, the “Anand Karaj” in the Sikh tradition; and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul's and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

Meanwhile, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline. (IANS)