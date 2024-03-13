Entertainment
Star Wars child actor's mom updates fans
As 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' 25th Anniversary Approaches, Anakin Skywalker Actor Jake Lloyd's Mother spoke to Scripps News about her son's mental health struggles over the years and how he finally seems to be in a better place. Jake was only 8 years old when George Lucas cast him as young Anakin in “The Phantom Menace,” but he did not continue acting in the years that followed. Jake's mother, Lisa, denies that her son's decision to leave the profession had anything to do with the fact that 'The Phantom Menace' was the subject of intense backlash from 'Star' fans Wars” at the time.
“It would have happened anyway,” Lisa said, noting that Jake was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008. “I believe it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic.
“I protected him from [‘Star Wars’] negative reaction,” she added. “He was riding his bike outside and playing with his friends. He did not know it. He didn't care. Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel any of that because I didn't let him tune in.
“People say he quit because of 'Star Wars.' Well, that's not true. It had nothing to do with “Star Wars.” It had more to do with our family. And we were getting divorced,” she continued. “Things were unstable and quite difficult. And Jake didn't seem to be having much fun auditioning anymore. Jake loved filming “Star Wars.” He had fun. I wish he would get well enough to be able to do a little something, and I'm sure he might like to do that. He couldn't do it at this point, but you never know how much better he's going to get. So we'll see.
Jake celebrated his 35th birthday on March 5. His mother said he “started having problems in high school,” where he seemed to show the first signs of schizophrenia.
“He started talking about “realities”. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn’t really know how to respond to that,” Lisa said.
Jake was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2008 after dropping out of college. Lisa revealed at Scripps that he had a mental breakdown last year after he stopped driving a car in the middle of the road and caused a traffic jam.
“He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane,” Lisa remembers. “There was a lot of yelling and screaming. The police arrived and asked Jake a few questions. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad.
Jake is now in the 10th month of an 18-month stay at a mental health rehabilitation center, where Lisa said “he's doing a lot better than I expected.”
“He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice,” Lisa added. “It’s a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly sociable until he became schizophrenic.”
The two even celebrated Jake's birthday this month by going to the movies to see “Wonka.”
“He really loved it,” Lisa said. “That was one of the things we couldn't do when he was off his medication: watch movies. He just didn't have the attention span.
Lisa added that Jake also follows the “Star Wars” universe and is a fan of the Disney+ series “Ahsoka.” “He loves all the new Star Wars stuff,” Lisa said. “People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that.”
Meeting on Scripps website to read the full interview with Lisa Lloyd.
|
https://variety.com/2024/film/news/jake-lloyd-psychotic-break-star-wars-child-actor-updates-1235940567/
