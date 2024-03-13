Bollywood: Randeep Hooda unveils rap 'The Savarkar Rage' from 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'





The makers of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' featuring Randeep Hooda treated fans to a rap of revolution and rebellion titled 'The Savarkar Rage'. Read more on Dynamite News:

Mumbai: The makers of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' featuring Randeep Hooda treated fans with a rap of revolution and rebellion titled 'The Savarkar Rage'. On Instagram, Zee Music Company shared the video of the song and captioned it, “Dharm se hai krantikari, Hosla hai Toofani… Na rok sakta gora, na rok sakta Kaala Paani.” In every verse, in every rhyme, his legacy echoes. through time!#TheSavarkarRage is out now! #KrantiKaDaur #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS on March 22, 2024! 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic depiction of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it is an epic and daring account of India's armed revolution for independence. Recently, the makers revealed the official trailer. The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking through Kaala Paani jail, setting the tone with a punchy voiceover: “Hum sabne padha hai ki Bharat ko azadi ahimsa se mili hai lekin yeh woh woh kahaani nahi hai” India achieved freedom through unfreedom. -violence, but that’s not that story). The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the struggle for Indian independence. The trailer also showcases the historic moment when the two influential leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, met, highlighting the difference in their ideologies and approaches to India's struggle for independence. The trailer reveals the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution along with glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while teasing the politics of that period , which makes the film the most anticipated with the revelations it has in store for us on the modern history of India, which the film promises to rewrite. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is set to release in cinemas across the world a day before Martyrs' Day as a tribute to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, the film is scheduled to release on March 22 in two languages: Hindi and Marathi. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dynamitenews.com/story/bollywood-randeep-hooda-unveils-rap-the-savarkar-rage-from-swatantrya-veer-savarkar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos