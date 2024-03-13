'The Fall Guy' review: A high-flying tribute to Hollywood's stunt heroes

In The guy who falls just in time, audiences are invited on a kinetic journey through the lens of Hollywood's most daring but often overlooked contributors: stuntmen. Featuring an ensemble led by Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke and Teresa Palmer, this film not only entertains with its action-packed sequences, but also delves deep into the aftermath emotional and physical. endured by those who bring our favorite cinematic moments to life.

Taking inspiration from Glen A. Larson's 1980s television series, The guy who falls just in time cleverly navigates the intersection between homage and reinvention. Where the ABC series celebrated the thrill and glamor of stunt work through the eyes of Lee Majors' Colt Seavers, a stuntman moonlighting as a bounty hunter, Leitch's film amplifies that concept by weaving the narrative into the fabric contemporary cinema. Gosling's portrayal of Colt as a stuntman reflects the dual identities of many people working behind the scenes, serving as a metaphor for the hidden but indispensable role of stuntmen in the industry.

The guy who falls just in time begins with a montage of stunt footage, highlighting the work of director David Leitch and moving through the lives of Seavers and Jody Moreno (Blunt), whose relationship blossoms in the fast-paced world of stunts. When a stunt gone wrong seriously injures Colt, sidelining him from the industry, he finds himself relegated to valet work eight months later, having disappeared from the business altogether.

A sudden call from producer Gail Meyer (Waddingham) suggests Jody requests Colt's return for a high-risk stunt in Sydney on the set of Metal Storm. However, once the stunt is complete, Colt learns the real reason he's there: to find out the whereabouts of missing actor Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson). Caught in intrigue and looking to rekindle his romance with Jody, Colt embarks on a journey where the lines between his professional and personal life blur. Amidst the chaos, we ask ourselves: what could go wrong?

The guy who falls just in time excels in its self-aware storytelling and injection of humor, action and romance, ensuring that its action sequences are not only visually spectacular, but also grounded in relatability. Drew Pearce's screenplay expertly creates some of the film's most hilarious moments through sheer happenstance. This spontaneous comedy, born from improvised remarks and visual gags, captivates the audience by subverting expectations. Instead of relying on traditional setup and punchline routines, the film finds its humor in the unexpected, creating a comedic rhythm that feels fresh. This approach reinforces the idea that comedy shines most when it surprises us.

Leitch's direction presents a clear understanding of spatial dynamics and choreography, avoiding the pitfalls of excessive cutting to present action that is both authentic and engaging. This approach, informed by his stunt experience, elevates the film which is a love letter to the stunt profession and the professionals who make it up. The inclusion of scenes demonstrating the meticulous planning and execution of stunts serves as an education to the audience, highlighting the complexity and risk involved in creating cinematic magic. It's a reminder of the film's underlying message: stunt performer recognition and safety are paramount.

Additionally, the film's focus on gun safety is timely and critical, echoing the industry's recent concerns about the well-being of its members. By tackling these issues head on, The guy who falls just in time contributes to the ongoing dialogue about the need for systemic change, advocating for the dignity and protection of all those who contribute to the storytelling process.

The chemistry between Gosling and Blunt is undeniable. Their characters' love story provides a solid foundation for The Fall Guys hard-hitting action, making the film resonate with those who love action and romance. However, the film stumbles slightly in its portrayal of Moreno, whose character development is visibly tied to his relationship with Colt. This oversight highlights a larger problem within the industry regarding the creation of multi-dimensional female characters, particularly in male-dominated fields like stunt work and directing.

Despite, The guy who falls just in time stands as a hilarious and thoughtful tribute to the stunt community, blending action with a poignant exploration of the sacrifices made by these unsung heroes. Despite its narrative imperfections, the film succeeds in highlighting the crucial role of stuntmen in cinema, wrapped in a package of non-stop action and authentic emotions. It's a testament to the spirit of collaboration and that defines Hollywood at its best.

Title: The guy who falls just in time

Festival: SXSW (World Premiere)

Distributer: Universal

Release date: May 3, 2024

Director: David Leitch

Scriptwriter : Drew Pearce

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmer

Rating: PG-13

Operating time: 2 hrs 5 mins