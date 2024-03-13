Meet the actor, who dropped out of CA exams to enter Bollywood, then made an award-winning debut, but was 'blacklisted' because…





Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped out of his CA final exams to enter Bollywood and then made his award-winning film debut opposite Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. The actor recently revealed that he was 'blacklisted' from the casting circuit for rejecting Brahmastra.

From Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan to Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, several actors have dropped out of school to become actors. One such upcoming actor in this list is Siddhant Chaturvedi, who dropped out of his CA final exams to enter Bollywood, made an impressive debut in Gully Boy and hasn't looked back since. Born in 1993 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Siddhant moved to Mumbai at the age of five. He followed his father's footsteps and started preparing to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) after his studies. But on entering Mithibai College, Siddhant developed an interest in theater and started performing plays. After winning a popular new faces competition, Siddhant dropped out of his CA final exams and started giving auditions to enter Bollywood. In 2016, he appeared in the web series Life Sahi Hai on YouTube and participated in the Amazon Prime web show Inside Edge in 2017. His performance as young bowler Prashant Kanaujia was appreciated, but the actor always wanted to see on the big screen. At the blockbuster Inside Edge party, Siddhant's life changed when he was spotted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Zoya asked him to audition for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. He played rapper MC Sher in the film and impressed the masses and classes with his astonishing performance. Siddhant even won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Zee Cine Award and Screen Award for Best Male Debut for the 2019 film. Siddhant was next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot in 2022, and his last film was the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023. A major film, which could have made it into his filmography is the blockbuster of 2022. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he was offered the action adventure fantasy film a month before Gully Boy, he turned it down and was therefore “blacklisted” in the film circuit. casting for his decision. Speaking to Lallantop, Siddhant said, “I told the casting director that I won't be able to do it. He stood up and said, 'Pagal hai, Dharma ke saath hai, 3 films ka contract hai .' So I said, “Who will watch me, if Amitabh Bachchan is there, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are there together. I was blacklisted by casting. I think this character (in Brahmastra) has been removed. It wasn't in the movie. ” film. In a way, whatever happened, it happened for good. Now, Siddhant Chaturvedi has several films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in the action film Yudhra and two untitled romantic films in which he shares the screen with Triptii Dimri and Mrunal Thakur, respectively. READ | The Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was a huge failure and went on to give seven Rs 100-crore films, is now one of the biggest superstars The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the application at the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

