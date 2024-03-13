Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison said the actor 'felt like he was overcoming' his addiction before he died





Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address. It's been nearly five months since beloved “Friends” star Matthew Perry passed away. Her father-in-law, Canadian broadcaster and “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison, reflects on Perry's absence, admitting that grief is difficult and the circumstances are “not fair.” “He felt like he was beating him. But you never beat him, and he knew that too,” Morrison said of Perry's past addiction during his appearance on Hoda Kotb's podcast, “Making Space.” MATTHEW PERRY’S CAUSE OF DEATH LISTED AS “ACUTE EFFECTS OF KETAMINE” “He was happy and he said it. And he hadn't said that in a long time,” Morrison admitted. “It’s a source of comfort, but also, you know he didn’t get his third act, and that’s not fair.” An autopsy report revealed in December that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine. Coronary heart disease and the effects of buprenorphrine were also listed as additional conditions contributing to his death. The actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October. LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS “As other people have told me, hundreds of times, it doesn't go away. It's with you every day. It's with you all the time, and there's a new aspect that attacks your brain,” Morrison said of grief. process. “It's not easy. Especially for his mother,” referring to his wife, Suzanne. “Toward the end of his life, they were closer than I had seen them in decades. They texted each other constantly. He shared things with her that most middle-aged men don't share with their mother.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Morrison, who was photographed arriving at the scene the night of Perry's death, also asked if the news of Perry's death surprised him. “It’s news you never want to receive, but you think one day you might,” he shared. “Yes and no, I guess that’s the answer to that question.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “He was a larger-than-life person,” Morrison added of Perry. “He was always the center of attention wherever he went. That kind of personality. He was goofy, he was funny, he was acerbic. But even if he didn't say a word, he was the center of the attention.” “It’s gone, but you still feel the echo of it everywhere,” he said of Perry’s presence.

