Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum support Lenny Kravitz at the Walk of Fame

Channing Tatum is officially part of the Kravitz clan.

The actor accompanied his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, received a star on the Walk of Fame.

Kravitz wore a blue and black strapless dress to the ceremony, while Tatum kept it casual with a black tee and navy cardigan. Both completed their look with pairs of chic sunglasses.

In one photo, Kravitz and Tatum smile from ear to ear as they attend the ceremony. Another image shows the happy couple holding hands as they watch the event.

Congratulations @lennykravitz. you are a Kravitz wrote on Instagram following the ceremony.

Zoe Kravitz honors her father Lenny Kravitz with a speech on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kravitz's father, Lenny, received tributes from Kravitz and actor Denzel Washington during his ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kravitz said being the daughter of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was one of the great adventures of my life.

We have experienced a lot, we have seen a lot. I have seen many, Kravitz said in his speech. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I have seen how you stay the same in the most important areas. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I have seen your incredible dedication to your art.

The Batman actress also took a moment to playfully roast her superstar father, making fun of his an often revealing fashion style.

According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt, Kravitz said. And sure, it embarrassed me when you picked me up from school when I was a kid, but I have to say at this point, I respect it. You're really getting there.

Your relationship with a knitted shirt is probably the longest and it works. You make each other better and if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

How did Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum meet?

In an interview with GQ in November 2022, Kravitzspoke about her relationship with Tatumwhom she met on the set of her next film Blink twice.

“He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and exploring why we do what we do,” Kravitz told the outlet at the time. “We like to watch film, break it down, talk about it and challenge each other.”

Kravitz revealed that Tatum also played a crucial role in helping him navigate the frenetic process of making the film. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone back into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet ” she said.

Tatum, who was married to actress Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, spoke about Kravitz's creative talent in an interview with USA TODAY in February 2022.

She’s an incredible artist,” Tatum said of Kravitz. She's one of the most intentional people I've ever met in my life, and that goes with the art (and) with the way she moves through the world. She's going to be a great director.

