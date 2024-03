A team of veteran comedians brings casual comedy back in new film The Gutter – The Daily Texan

Channeling old-fashioned, borderline-offensive ridiculous comedy, a cast of seasoned comedians led by directors and brothers Yassir and Isaiah Lester premiered their new film The Gutter at South by Southwest on Tuesday. The hour-and-a-half-long film served as a perfect laid-back comedy spectacle, which delivered neither more nor less than the team promised. The film starred veteran comedians DArcy Carden (The Good Place), Paul Reiser (Mad About You) and Susan Sarandon (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) in major roles. However, Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) showcased his comedic talents for the first time by taking on the lead role. The film follows Walt, who takes a job at a rundown bowling alley. When the owner of the bowling alley (Jacke Harry) receives a threat to close her business if she does not carry out renovations to meet health and safety standards. Walt feels compelled to help save the company. His friend Skunk (DArcy Carden) motivates him to compete as a professional bowler due to his natural talent for bowling. However, Walt's humble beginnings turn into a record-breaking effort for professional bowling's best, The Crusher (Susan Sarandon), who comes out of retirement to save his title. The world of competitive bowling that the film created stood out as one of the most interesting aspects of the film. Promoted for comedic entertainment, the competitive bowling community has imitated the depiction in many other sports films. It involved cheating scandals, bizarre stereotypes, and a dedicated fanbase in sometimes hilarious ways. For this reason, the film compares itself to other ridiculous sports comedies such as Dodgeball, Talladega Nights or The Waterboy. Walt's confidence and success grows through his absurd fashion choices throughout the film. He shows up to his first bowling tournament demonstrating his future sponsorships by going shirtless with branded stickers all over his torso. Free Wifi, Pornhub, and Attorney Law stickers make it hard to take the character seriously, especially as he shows off his signature wind-up move, strike after strike. During the final tournament, Walt appears adorned in a stunning red puffer jacket and gold chains, but remains as immature as ever. In The Gutter, the Lester brothers used ridiculous, raunchy, and stereotypical humor to carry the film without being graphic. The incredible cast helped keep the film entertaining and light-hearted. Although not a serious film, The Gutter stuck to the standard of the silly comedy film and presented a film worth watching mindlessly for quite a while, but perhaps not not see him regularly. 3 1/2 giant checks out of 5

