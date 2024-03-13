Entertainment
Writer says Hollywood icon Lana Turner was a trailblazer, possibly a murderer
SANDWICH 1958 crime photos show gangster Johnny Stompanato stabbed to death on the pristine white carpet of Hollywood movie star Lana Turner's home.
Where is the blood? You don't die from a stab in the stomach without bleeding on the carpet. true crime author Casey Sherman said to a crowd of about a hundred people at Sandwich Public Library during a Feb. 29 presentation on his latest book, A Murder in Hollywood: The Untold Story of Tinseltowns Most Shocking Crime.
Sherman, a Cape Town native who graduated from Barnstable High School in 1987, is headed to Orpheum Theater in Chatham on March 28. He will sign copies of his 16th book there at 6 p.m., followed by a screening at 7 p.m. Turner's 1946 crime thriller, The Postman Always Rings Twice.
By explaining how the famous “sweater girl” Lana Turner was, Sherman said, I tell young people who may not know her that she was the Taylor Swift of her time.
Turner's teenage daughter, Cheryl Grue, took responsibility for stabbing Stompanato to protect her mother from the violent beatings of the gangster who claimed she was Turner's boyfriend, although she denied it. An inquest jury found Crane guilty of justifiable homicide and was not criminally charged. At 80, she still lives in Los Angeles.
Sherman found about 20 details that didn't fit this scenario, which mother and daughter maintained over the decades to come.
Jerry Giesler (Turner's lawyer) didn't mention it in his autobiography, so why didn't he mention the biggest case of his career? Sherman asked, immediately responding that absent a statute of limitations for murder, Turner, who lived to age 74 in 1995, could still have been charged.
The biggest piece of evidence Sherman found was the FBI file on Mickey Cohena high-ranking gangster in 1940s Hollywood.
They were all mobsters who wanted to be movie stars, movie stars who wanted to be mobsters, Sherman said.
Discovered at 15
A Murder in Hollywood begins with Turner's background, including the violent death of her father and how a talent agent allegedly discovered her in a coffee shop when she was 15.
“I was horrified by the way the studio system treated its young stars,” Sherman said, claiming their childhoods were stolen by studio executives who fed them amphetamines to keep them employed and keep them going. thin and who insisted that female stars marry (Turner was married seven times) rather than date.
Sherman said that by the end of the book, he discovered that he loved Turner and his daughter for their spirit and their courage to break free from a system in which gangsters and studio executives abused them.
Starting her own production company, when she was the only woman to do so besides Lucille Ball who worked with her husband, was very impressive.
They were feminists, Sherman said, calling Turner and Crane precursors of the Me Too movement, which saw many modern actresses speaking out against powerful and abusive men. They owe a debt of gratitude to Lana Turner, who did something in 1957.
Sherman's journey as an author
Sherman is the author or co-author of several books, including “A Rose for Mary” about his aunt who was the last and youngest victim of the Boston Strangler, “The Finest Hours” with Michael Tougias, “Boston Strong” and “Hunting Whitey”. with Dave Wedge. “A Murder in Hollywood” is dedicated to Sherman’s brother Todd, who died in December 2022 after publishing “Into the Realm” under the pseudonym Todd Forrest.
Sherman is working to turn several of his books, including “A Murder in Hollywood,” into films or television series.
“I think Margot Robbie would make a great Lana or Anne Hathaway would also make a great Lana,” he said.
Gwenn Friss is the editor-in-chief of CapeWeek and covers entertainment, restaurants and the arts. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her or X, formerly Twitter: @dailyrecipeCCT
|
