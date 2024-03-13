







The disastrous Willy Wonka-inspired experiment that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, last month has already been immortalized in an endless stream of meme-orabilia that will forever live on one corner of the internet. And now, some of the physical memorabilia that was a scattered decoration for the event venue has been saved for an auction on Ebay, where bidding has already reached almost $1,000. Monorail Music, an independent record store based in Glasgow, is selling three of the backgrounds which were hung in an attempt to decorate the warehouse, after being rescued from the bins by a friend of Michael Kasparis, the online store manager. He has a workshop under the room that hosted the Willy Wonka Experiment and the day after the explosion he was right by the trash cans and saw all this stuff lying there, Kasparis told CNN on Wednesday. He thought I would accept it and was joking with me and other friends that he had this, but then he said something good should come of it and we suggested that Monorail auction it for l medical aid to the Palestinians, Kasparis added. Despite a starting price of 10 ($13), the three backdrops have already garnered 48 bids on Ebay, including the highest of 760 ($973) on Wednesday morning. Bidding is scheduled to end on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. local time (11:10 a.m. ET). “I expect to hit four figures,” Kasparis said, which is what I hope for. A hastily made sign announcing the event's cancellation was also sold last week by Box Hub, the venue that hosted the viral experiment, for 840 ($1,075), with 80 percent of the proceeds going to the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity. All charade aside, we understand that many children and families were disappointed after traveling from all over the country for this event, Box Hub said in a statement. Instagram post on March 1st. We would like to see some good things about it. Photos of the Willy Wonka-inspired event, with quarter cups of lemonade handed out to each child, minimal decorations and actors dressed as Oompa Loompas, were endlessly trended on social media, even making their way into the British politics when the opposition The Labor Party I threw myself into the fun. Two of the backgrounds sold by the record store depict a colorful candy land while another in black and white was used to create a time tunnel, depending on the lot, but they look nothing like the fantasy images that were used to advertise the event. Frustrated by this discrepancy between advertising and reality, families participating in the experiment became so angry that the police were called and the event was ultimately canceled. Organizer House of Illuminati said in its latest Facebook post that the aftermath of the event was heartbreaking, adding that it was continuing to refund tickets, after repeatedly apologizing in previous posts.

