Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning Join NBC's Coverage of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony as Hosts

LOS ANGELES (AP) Singer Kelly Clarkson and NFL legend Peyton Manning will bring a new flavor to the next NBC Universal program Paris Olympic Games cover this summer.

Clarkson and Manning should join them Mike Tirico to host the opening ceremony, the channel announced Tuesday evening. Live coverage of the ceremony will air July 26 on NBC and Peacock at noon ET.

“I'm extremely honored to have a ringside seat,” said Manning, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowls during his 18 seasons in the NFL. He is now co-host of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli with his brother and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

Clarkson is a three-time Grammy and multiple Emmy winner through her NBC talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. It also hosted the NFL Honors last year.

Kelly and I are both fans of the athletes and the opening ceremony from years past,” Manning told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. “I think there will be a lot of emotion for these athletes. I look forward to discovering these stories between now and July and perhaps sharing them with the public.

Manning said he would step out of his comfort zone by usually talking about football, but Tirico thinks he and Clarkson will do just fine. The trio will be positioned at the Trocadéro near the end of the ceremony with a view of the Seine and the Eiffel Tower.

Our goal and desire is for Peyton and Kelly to be Peyton and Kelly. Just be who they are, said Tirico, who will host his fourth commencement ceremony. So many people have come to know, love and trust these two. Their presence as part of this event speaks volumes about what this event is about. It is under the umbrella of sport. The gathering is due to sport. But it is truly a cultural celebration.

Organizers said the Olympics opening ceremony along the Seine would take place at sunset. This is the first time that an Olympic opening ceremony will take place outside the stadium, in accordance with the motto of the Parisian organizers: Games Wide Open.

Around 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6 kilometer (3.7 mile) route.

Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be parked together on a bridge along the road. They should report on the ceremony as the athletes pass by.

Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said each host will bring out the best in each other. She called them a compelling combination.

I'm excited about this whole team, said Solomon, who noted that Guthrie and Kotb will have the best seats during the opening ceremony of their television show.

They will watch the athletes' boat parade from one of the decks, where all the fans will be watching, she said. They're really going to contribute from a very unique perspective. They will watch the ceremony like fans do. It will be a great experience.

