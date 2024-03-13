Michael Culver, Star Wars actor with iconic death scene, dies at 85

Actor Michael Culver, who suffered one of the most iconic on-screen deaths in Star Wars franchise, died at the age of 85. Culver died on February 27, according to a statement of his agency.

Culver's career spanned more than five decades, but he was perhaps best known for his role as Captain Needa in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

In the 1980 classic, Culvers' character flies to the villainous Darth Vader, ready to apologize and take responsibility for losing track of the rebels. The scene cuts and we see Culver doubled over, gasping for air before collapsing to the ground, victim of Vaders Force choking. Apologies accepted, Captain Needa, the villain drawled.

THE iconic scene became a staple of the film series and the character of Captain Needa remained a fan favorite.

The British actor was born in London in 1938. He began acting on television in 1961, with notable appearances in the 1970s BBC drama series secret army and mystery series Cadfael in the 1990s. He also appeared in several films, including Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969) and A passage to India (1984).

During the Iraq War, Culver began supporting anti-war protester Brian Haw, who was camping out to demonstrate the conflict in Parliament Square. In 2023, Culver campaign helped for a statue of Haw to be erected in south London.

His agency, Alliance Agents, said in a statement that it had been an honor to represent Culver and connect him with Star Wars fans around the world.

A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was at a loss for words when he saw his line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him, the agency said.