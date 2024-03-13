Hollywood offered to make propaganda films about Aliyev and Erdogan for a certain price

A team of investigative journalists from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed that a Hollywood producer planned to make propaganda films glorifying several authoritarian leaders in exchange for a payment of millions of dollars.

Igor Lopatonok, a native of Ukraine and now an American citizen, in collaboration with Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone, initially produced two documentaries about Ukraine that were described as pro-Kremlin propaganda and a highly flattering miniseries in eight parts on the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan. Nazarbayev.

Additionally, Lopatonok planned to make several propaganda documentaries that would cast a positive light on the autocratic leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, among others. However, it is unclear whether Stone would have been involved in any of these proposed projects. None of these documentaries were made.

OCCRP said Presidents Aliyev, Putin and Lukashenko have all been accused of horrific crimes against the citizens of the countries they lead. But where the world sees brutal dictators, Igor Lopatonok sees opportunity [to make money]. Since these authoritarian leaders had to pay for their propaganda documentaries, no mention of their brutal regime would have been made.

One of Lopatonok's glossy speeches, titled “Untitled Oliver Stone Documentary” or “About Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan,” promises that Stone would come face to face with the Azerbaijani strongman. [Aliyev] and will cover not only the emergence of the leader to the rank of head of state, but also all issues of Azerbaijan's colorful and fascinating history, OCCRP reported.

Lopatonok seemed to have found a promising formula. He had assembled a small team of writers and producers who produced film ideas to pitch to the dictators, making them a tempting offer: lots of screen time with a world-famous director. [Oliver Stone]. The key to monetizing the process was simple, said an insider who worked on the team and agreed to speak to reporters on condition of anonymity. Lopatonok had figured out how to offer the powerful something they could not resist: legitimacy on the world stage, writes OCCRP.

In his presentation to Aliyev about the documentary about Oliver Stone, Lopatonok emphasizes that the planned film would have a unique positive impact on publicizing the president and Azerbaijan. While it is unclear whether Aliyev has committed to this terrain, one Eurasia expert said it would be in line with the strongman's previous efforts to present his regime as a dynamic, modernizing influence in the region. “I see it as all these potential vectors of image cleansing, culture, sports, those are the biggest ones, and world events, world conferences,” said science professor Alexander Cooley politics at Barnard College in New York and an expert in political science. Eurasian transnational networks.

It is obvious that a documentary made by Hollywood filmmakers extolling the greatness of Aliyev would have much more credibility than the cheap propaganda produced in Azerbaijan.

When authoritarian leaders enjoy Hollywood shine, it often comes at the expense of the people they lead, said Casey Michel, director of the Human Rights Foundation's anti-kleptocracy program. The foundation has spent years campaigning for Hollywood stars to stop working with dictatorial regimes. “I can't imagine how discouraging it must be for citizens of places like Kazakhstan to see this American director come and turn himself into a propaganda mouthpiece for their dictators,” Michel said. These people know how horrible these regimes are, and then they look at this American parachute and swallow all the dictators' arguments, without even bothering to react, OCCRP said.

The financing of the production of these documentaries must be provided by the dictators or their relatives. In 2019, when Stone and Lopatonok produced the documentary Qazaq: History of the Golden Man, about Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, a charitable foundation controlled by Nazarbayev paid the duo at least $5 million, the OCCRP.

Documents obtained by OCCRP journalists revealed that Lopatonok's team had prepared synopses for potential films about at least six other authoritarian governments, including China, the United Arab Emirates and the Russian republic of Tatarstan, alongside the presentations from Aliyev and Lukashenko, promising that Stone would interview Stone. their leaders and help them tell their true story.

Lopatonok's team proposed that during his interview with Aliyev Stone, he discusses the country's success under the dynastic rule of the Aliyev family and its ongoing conflict with an Armenia that is losing stability and teetering on the brink. A summary of the proposed film clearly shows the tenor of Lopatonok's approach: he portrays Aliyev as a true successor to his father, the former president, who taught him to be a wise leader. The speech asked the question: can you really call the existing state system in Azerbaijan a cult of personality? Or is it just a tribute of people's respect to a leader who successfully took the country from poverty to one of the developed and prosperous countries? The film about Aliyev would cost $15 million, according to OCCRP.

Lopatonok told Azerbaijani media during his visit to Baku in 2021: This country [Azerbaijan] has a very rich and colorful culture. When I was here in 2012-2013, I learned to distinguish Karabakh carpets from all others, identifying them [them] by their ornament. I would make a good film about Azerbaijan.

There was another synopsis for a film about Turkish President Erdogan, giving him the opportunity to tout his defense of Turkish interests. The synopsis read: Erdogan is a Turk and has little need to base his actions on the interests of other countries. But what interests does he have? Will he be able to restore the Great Silk Road? And does he really have expansionist plans? What is Erdogan trying to achieve? He should answer these questions himself. And only himself. We shouldn't try to guess [Erdogans plans] from coffee grounds, even if it is a magnificent Turkish coffee that we only know how to make in Istanbul.

In a 2018 interview, Ibrahim Kalin, then-spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed that they received a proposal for a documentary on Erdogan around the same time Stone was in Turkey. We're looking at it, we're evaluating it, he said, OCCRP reported.