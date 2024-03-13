Bollywood Star Sophie Choudry in Workout Outfit Shares Gym Selfie





British-Indian actress Sophie Choudry is preparing for some big events by training early and setting the tone for a good week. Choudry, 42, shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a white sports bra and green leggings, taking a selfie at the gym. “A big week ahead and I'm ready for it. How about you?” reads the text on his message. How does the star not only look so young, but also fit and strong? This is what Choudry's diet and wellness program looks like. Choudry never skips breakfast and tries not to eat after 8 p.m. “I wake up in the morning and start my day with a cup of my own detox tea, Fittox, which is really good and I swear by it.” she said Telegraph India. “It's a great way for me to start my day. Breakfast is very important, it's the meal I look forward to. It could be eggs and toast or avocado on bread toasted or almond milk porridge with some berries. I have a green tea with it. Never miss your breakfast. It is the most important meal of the day. Keep your dinner light and try not to eat afterwards 20 hours. Choudry is passionate about Pilates, which is a key part of her workout routine along with strength training. “I’m a big fan of Pilates.” she said The Quint. “I did it with Yasmin [Karachiwala] for the last seven years. My mother used to do it in London, so I've known about it since I was a child. It really changed my life. It made me healthier and made me aware of my body, so I loved this initiative [Pilates Festival of India] because the awareness of Pilates is increasing in India. People are curious and want to know more. »df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Choudry's biggest health and fitness tip is consistency. “I don’t believe in extreme diets or extreme workouts,” she said The Quint. “My motto has always been consistency. I believe fitness should be part of your lifestyle and it should come naturally to you. Then you won't find it difficult and you won't treat it like a chore .I think you have to work out every day, whether it's dancing, yoga, swimming or anything else, make it a part of your life. Choudry takes care of her skin diligently. “Nothing is more important than taking care of your skin” she said Good morning! India. “Start using eye cream in your 20s. Don't neglect your lips or neck. Never sleep with makeup on. Change products based on how your skin feels. Don't pick at your skin and blemishes, make -go to a professional for this. Invest in your skin! What also reflects on your skin is your diet and lifestyle. You need to exercise regularly, eat well, avoid dairy products and refined sugar, and drinking lots of water and herbal teas. All of these make a great difference!” Choudry believes that true beauty comes from within. “It’s much more than just physical attributes” she said Good morning! India. “It's the positive energy and aura that someone carries within them that is magnetic, the ability to be true to themselves and someone with a pure heart, all these things reflect on your face . That's what makes some people more beautiful than those who have just perfect features and aren't.” many other things. »

