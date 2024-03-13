



Michael Culver, British actor best known for his role in the 1980s. Star Wars movie The Empire Strikes Back, is dead. He was 85 years old.

Culver Alliance Agents Agency announcement in a statement on Facebook Tuesday that he died on February 27. No cause of death has been revealed.

“We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver,” the statement read. “A career spanning more than 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A passage to India, secret army and, of course, one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise.”

They added that Culver “largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to focus his efforts on his political activism.”

“It has been an honor to have represented Michael over the past decade and taken him among the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe,” the statement added. “A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was at a loss for words when he saw his queue with nearly of 200 people waiting to see him.”





Michael Culver in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Lucasfilm Ltd./YouTube



Culver was born in Hempstead, north London, in 1938 to West End theater actor Roland Culver and Daphne Rye, who worked as a casting director at a London-based theater, according to The Guardian.

He attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and began acting professionally on stage in the late 1950s, making appearances on Broadway in Shakespeare's plays. King Henry V, Hamlet And Twelfth nightaccording to Poster. It then made its West End debut in 1962, The Guardian reported.

The actor made his first on-screen appearances in 1961 with guest roles in the British television series. You can't win And Judicial controlleras well as the TV movie The night of the matchaccording to his IMDb profile.

Michael Culver on January 3, 2007.

Richard Keith Wolff/Avalon/Getty



Among more than 100 screen credits, Culver had his name between the 60s and his last appearance in the 2016s. Servants' quartersthe actor is best known for playing the character Captain Needa in Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Culver's character is memorably killed by Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) using his Force powers during his brief appearance in the film.





Michael Culver in “Secret Army”, September 13, 1977.

Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty



Apart Star WarsCulver also notably played a role in 1984's A passage to Indiawhich won Best Original Score and Best Actress (Peggy Ashcroft) from a total of 11 nominations at the Oscars in 1985.

Culver was married twice, first to actress Lucinda Curtis from 1962 to 1986, and to Amanda Ward, who survives him. He is also survived by his sons Roderic and Justin, from his first marriage, a daughter from a different relationship, Susan, and four grandchildren, according to The Guardian.

