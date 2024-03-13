Colorado author and Eagle River Coalition to host talk at Bookworm of Edwards





Colorado author and adventure swimmer Matt Moseley comes to the Bookworm of Edwards on Thursday.

Courtesy photo With all the snow that has fallen over the past few weeks, many of us are thinking about how this snowfall will affect rafting, kayaking, and other water sports this summer. And we are not alone. Colorado author and adventure swimmer Matt Moseley and the Eagle River Coalition, a local nonprofit, come to the Bookworm of Edwards to dive into their love of our local water. On Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m., head to The Bookworm for a celebration of rivers, lakes and other bodies of water, featuring Colorado author and adventure swimmer Matt Moseley and the Eagle River Coalition, a local non-profit organization. Moseley will share daring stories of swimming with alligators and bull sharks and illustrate the human connection with water. And Eagle River Coalition will share its efforts to educate and conserve our local water. Moseley's love of water and water sports began at a young age. “I’ve been a swimmer my whole life and grew up in the water in south Louisiana,” Moseley said. “I started open water adventure swimming in 1995 on the Colorado River through Canyonlands. There were no traffic lines, no clocks. No coach. Swimming was free-spirited and transcendent. I wasn't in a box of chlorinated water. I was hooked. Cover of “The Soul Is Impermeable” Courtesy image This passion for water has taken Moseley all over the world and inspired his advocacy work. “After being in the water for 15 hours, you develop a distinct connection with the water; the taste and the feel,” Moseley said. “Water tells you its story. While I swim, I feel like I'm dancing with the water. Because water means so much to me, I use my travels around the world to raise awareness about water issues. It could be plastic testing in the Caribbean. Water quality and habitat when I swam 25 miles across Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Or team up with American Rivers to highlight the healthy water and rivers of the Southwest swimming 40 miles down the Green River. However, swimming in all kinds of water isn't always smooth sailing. “In the Caribbean, I got separated from my support boat at night in rough waters,” Moseley said. “That’s when I also swam to the wrong island because of the strong winds. As I finished my swim across Lake Pontchartrain, there was an alligator sunning itself on the boat ramp. I also came across a snake. In open water swimming, as in life, I have come to expect the unexpected. Support local journalism Make a donation Besides the adventurous tales of swimming alongside alligators, Moseley's book is full of wisdom, resilience and sport and therefore appeals to all types of readers. “My book goes way beyond swimming or water,” Moseley said. “At its core, the book is about adaptability, courage, and developing inner strength. We have a remarkable capacity to change and overcome challenges to achieve glorious triumphs. The book is about adventure, endurance, and the unique characters who join me on the journey. After people read my book, I hope they learn the same hard truth from the water that I learned: People can't live where fish can't swim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/colorado-author-and-eagle-river-coalition-to-lead-talk-at-the-bookworm-of-edwards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos