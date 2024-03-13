Meet the actress who debuted in a superhit, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, left Bollywood and now runs a Rs 150 crore business





The debate over nepotism in Bollywood has been going on for a decade. Even today, the culture of nepotism cannot be eliminated. Artists have been facing this nepotism for a long time. In the 2000s, the toxic culture of nepotism became a curse for the career of a very beautiful and talented actress. This actress made her mark on the industry with her first film. Very few actors and actresses manage to become a household name with their first films. So, those who do should have a long and successful film career for years to come. Therefore, it is surprising that every now and then a star leaves the world of glitz and glamor to pursue something different. The same thing happened with Sandali Sinha who left the film industry after just 6 years of her debut. Sandali Sinha was born to an Air Force officer in Bihar and raised in Delhi after her father died in service. After studying acting in Delhi, Sandali moved to Mumbai for better opportunities and rose to fame in Sonu Nigam's music video “Deewana” in the late 90s. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut with “Tum Bin” by Anubhav Sinha. The film made Sandali an overnight sensation across India. However, despite the success of 'Tum Bin', Sandali Sinha found it difficult to get lead roles in films. In 2003, Sandali got a film titled “Om”. After that, she started getting small roles in films like 'Pinjar' and 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo'. Later, when Sandali was asked why she wasn't offered lead roles, she replied, “Because I don't do Chamchagiri (flattery).” In 2005, she made her Telugu debut with the film 'Orey Pandu'. However, as his films were not successful, the offers also dried up. In 2005, after her marriage, she decided to concentrate on her family. His last release was the 2007 film “Main Ronee Aur Jony”. She then played a role in “Tum Bin II” in 2016. In 2005, Sandali married businessman Kiran Salaskar. The couple have two children and live in Mumbai. Kiran Salaskar is an entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO of Country of Origin, as well as a director of IEHPL. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 150 crore. Sandali also helps her husband run the business. The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the application at the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

