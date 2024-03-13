Entertainment
The many facets of voice actor radio
Japanese light novel series
|
Cover of the first volume of light novel
|Written by
|K Nigatsu
|Illustrated by
|Saba Mizoré
|published by
|ASCII multimedia works
|To print
|Dengeki Bunko
|Demographic
|Male
|Original execution
|February 7, 2020 here
|Volumes
|9
|Written by
|K Nigatsu
|Illustrated by
|Umemi Makimoto
|published by
|ASCII multimedia works
|Review
|Dengeki Maoh
|Demographic
|Shnen,[1] her
|Original execution
|March 27, 2020 here
|Volumes
|3
|Directed by
|Hideki Tachibana
|Written by
|Keiichiru chi
|Music by
|
|Studio
|Connect
|Authorized by
|Crunchy roll
|Original network
|AT-X, Tokyo MX, BSNTV
|Original execution
|April 10, 2024 program
The many facets of voice actor radio (Japanese: Hepburn: Seiy Rajio no Ura Omote) is a Japanese light novel series written by K Nigatsu and illustrated by Saba Mizore. It began publication in February 2020 under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint. As of December 2023, nine volumes have been published. A manga adaptation illustrated by Umemi Makimoto was serialized in ASCII Media Works' her manga review Dengeki Maoh since March 2020, with its chapters grouped into three fuel receipt volumes starting in September 2021. An anime television series adaptation produced by Connect is scheduled to air in April 2024.
Characters[edit]
- Yasumi Utatane ( , Utatane Yasumi) / Yumiko Saturday ( , Sam Yumiko)
- Voiced by: Miku It[2]
- Yhi Ygure ( , Ygure Yhi) /Chika Watanabe ( , You still have Chika)
- Voiced by: Moe Toyota[2]
- Otome Sakuranamiki ( , Sakuranamiki Otomé)
- Voiced by: Ikumi Hasegawa[3]
- Mekuru Yubisaki ( , Yubisaki Mekuru)
- Voiced by: Nao Tyama[3]
Light novel[edit]
Written by K Nigatsu and illustrated by Saba Mizore, The many facets of voice actor radio began publication on February 7, 2020, under the Dengeki Bunko imprint of ASCII Media Works. As of December 2023, nine volumes have been published.
Its new derivatives Seiy Radio no Ura Omote DJCD was serialized on the Dengeki Bunko website Dengeki Novecomi+ from October 30, 2023,[4][5] as of January 1, 2024.[6]
Main series[edit]
|No.
|Title
|Japanese release date
|Japanese ISBN
|1
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Kakushi Kirenai? ()
|February 7, 2020[7]
|978-4-04-913021-8
|2
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Akirame Kirenai? ()
|June 10, 2020[8]
|978-4-04-913203-8
|3
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Tsukinuketai?
|November 10, 2020[9]
|978-4-04-913491-9
|4
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Chikara ni Naritai? ()
|February 10, 2021[10]
|978-4-04-913499-5
|5
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Otona ni Narenai? ()
|July 9, 2021[11]
|978-4-04-913860-3
|6
|Yhi to Yasumi wa kiku Naritai? ()
|December 10, 2021[12]
|978-4-04-914132-0
|7
|Yubisaki Mekuru and Kakushi Kirenai? ()
|June 10, 2022[13]
|978-4-04-914449-9
|8
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Make Rarenai? ()
|January 7, 2023[14]
|978-4-04-914680-6
|9
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Tanoshi Mitai? ()
|December 8, 2023[15]
|978-4-04-915072-8
|ten
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Mitome Raretai? ()
|April 10, 2024[16]
|978-4-04-915595-2
|11
|Yhi to Yasumi wa Issho ni Irarenai? ()
|June 7, 2024[17]
|978-4-04-915597-6
Short stories[edit]
Manga[edit]
A manga adaptation illustrated by Umemi Makimoto was originally published in ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Maoh magazine of March 27, 2020,[19] as of July 27, 2021,[20] with its chapters compiled in three fuel receipt volumes.[21] In July 2023, it was announced that the manga would resume serialization and continue to be illustrated by Makimoto.[22] The series resumed serialization in Dengeki Maoh on December 26, 2023.[23]
Anime[edit]
An anime television series adaptation was announced on December 21, 2022.[2][26] It will be produced by Connect and directed by Hideki Tachibana, with storylines written by Keiichir chi, characters designed by Shoko Takimoto, who will also serve as chief animation director, and music composed by Keiichi Hirokawa and Kuniyuki Takahashi.[27] The series is scheduled to premiere on April 10, 2024 on AT-X and Tokyo MX.[28] The opening theme song is “Now On Air” performed by Miku It.[3] Crunchyroll has licensed the series.[29]
Reception[edit]
In 2019, Seiy Radio no Ura Omote won the Grand Prize of the 26th Dengeki Novel Prize.[30] The series ranked 15th in the bunkobon category and eighth in the new works category of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guide;[31] he ranked 16th in the bunkobon category of the 2022 edition.[32]
See also[edit]
The references[edit]
- ^ 1 . eBookJapan (in Japanese). Yahoo! Japan. Recovered February 3 2024.
- ^ A b vs Mateo, Alex (December 21, 2022). “Seiy Radio no Ura Omote Light Novel Series Getting TV Anime”. Anime News Network. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ A b vs Mateo, Alex (February 14, 2024). “Seiy Radio no Ura Omote TV Anime Reveals Additional Cast, Opening Theme Song Artist, April Premiere”. Anime News Network. Recovered February 14th, 2024.
- ^ DJCD. Dengeki Novecomi+ (in Japanese).. Recovered December 26 2023.
- ^ @sayyourradio_prj (October 27, 2023). DJCD10/30() (Tweet) (in Japanese). Recovered December 26 2023 – via Twitter.
- ^ @sayyourradio_prj (January 1, 2024). DJCD (Tweet) (in Japanese). Recovered February 2 2024 – via Twitter.
- ^ #01 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #02 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #03 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #04 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #05 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #06 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #07 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #08 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ #09 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered 1st December, 2023.
- ^ #ten (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered February 15 2024.
- ^ #11 (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered February 15 2024.
- ^ DJCD (in Japanese).Dengeki Bunko. Recovered February 15 2024.
- ^ 2. Comic Natalie (in Japanese). Natasha, Inc. March 27, 2020. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ 20219. Kinokuniya Books (in Japanese). Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ A b 927. Comic Natalie (in Japanese). Natasha, Inc. September 27, 2021. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ 2024CONNECTION. LN News (in Japanese). July 16, 2023. Recovered December 26 2023.
- ^ 20242. Dengeki Maoh (in Japanese).. Recovered December 26 2023.
- ^ 826. Comic Natalie (in Japanese). Natasha, Inc. August 26, 2020. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ 327. Comic Natalie (in Japanese). Natasha, Inc. March 27, 2021. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ &. Oricon (in Japanese). December 21, 2022. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ Toilets, Egan (July 15, 2023). “Seiy Radio no Ura Omote TV Anime Reveals Main Team, 2024 Premiere”. Anime News Network. Recovered July 15th 2023.
- ^ Hodgkins, Crystalyn (March 4, 2024). “Seiy Radio no Ura Omote Anime Reveals More Staff, Visuals, Debut April 10”. Anime News Network. Recovered March 4, 2024.
- ^ Mateo, Alex (March 13, 2024). “Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2024 Anime Season”. Anime News Network. Recovered March 13, 2024.
- ^ 26 17. LN News (in Japanese). October 6, 2019. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ 20212017. LN News (in Japanese). November 25, 2020. Recovered December 21 2022.
- ^ 20222016. LN News (in Japanese). November 26, 2021. Recovered December 21 2022.
external links[edit]
|
Sources
2/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Many_Sides_of_Voice_Actor_Radio
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The many facets of voice actor radio
- This dress looks like a piece from Carrie Bradshaw's closet
- Google Nest Cam adds these new features to Google Home for the web
- Measles outbreak Chicago: 7 cases found at Pilsen immigrant shelter, CDC vaccinating new arrivals, families moved to hotels
- Russian businesses enjoy boom as trade with China accelerates
- Indonesian Anies plans to challenge presidential election result before highest court
- Farida Jalal shares a touching story about SRK, 'Meri bahut duaayein…'
- AI chat technology specialist ON announces new retail partnership including Kut by Kloth — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Earthquakes in Afghanistan and Pakistan, know the time of today's earthquake, its strength, epicenter, duration, and more | world News
- Imran Khan's party conspires to deprive Pakistan of 'GSP+' status, says Pakistani minister Ata Tanwar
- Judge dismisses multiple charges against Donald Trump in election fraud case
- India to implement asylum law that excludes Muslims, ahead of Modi elections