Blackpink's Jisoo donates revenue from her YouTube channel to Save the Children NGO





Blackpink's Jisoo kept her promise while continuing her commitment to social causes. The K-pop icon previously pledged to donate profits from her new YouTube channel to charity. Jisoo created the YouTube channel on her 28th birthday on January 3, 2023. On March 12, 2024, the South Korean singer-actress revealed that Save the Children was her charity of choice. The UK-based international NGO focuses on improving the lives of children around the world. (Also read: Blackpink's Jisoo and Seventeen's Mingyu at Dior Paris Fashion Week Show: Watch) Blackpink's Jisoo donates earnings from her YouTube channel to support the children's mangrove project. Jisoo donates revenue from her YouTube channel to mangrove forest restoration Since its launch in January 2023, Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo's YouTube channel has reached a record 4.99 million subscribers. Revenues generated from views of the channel will be financed to support the children's mangrove project. It aims to restore the mangrove forest in the Vietnamese province of Ca Mau. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. In February 2024, the K-pop singer launched the official portal of her own agency, BLISSOO. The website's mission statement states that BLISSOO is JISOO's new label, a combination of BLISS, symbolizing complete happiness, and JISOO, an artist whose charm unfolds like a precious gift. Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in its own way. Jisoo will soon make her acting comeback Jisoo recently made her debut at the Diors show during Paris Fashion Week 2024 as the luxury brand's global ambassador. She is also set to make her comeback with the drama series Zombie Influenza starring Park Jeong Min, Kim Joon Han, Kim Chan Hyung and Lee Hak Joo. The South Korean actress also has a film in the works titled Omniscient Readers Viewpoint starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, Jung Sung-il, Park Ho-san and Choi Young. -joon in crucial roles. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

