Actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz inspires Arizona youth with racing career

Photo byDavid Bernauer/Cronkite News: Former Malcolm in the Middle child star Frankie Muniz inspires young minds at a reading event at the Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library in Avondale.

By David Bernauer/Cronkite News

AVONDALE The young children who listened with rapt attention as driver Frankie Muniz read an excerpt from the picture book Race Car Count last Thursday at the Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library probably had no idea of ​​his earlier acting career, including as the main character Malcolm. between.

And for Muniz, that was perfectly fine.

It's the final chapter of his life that Muniz hopes will inspire children. He was there as an aspiring NASCAR driver, not the fictional child prodigy Malcolm.

Reading to the children and answering their questions gave Muniz the opportunity to leave an impression that he hopes will encourage them to pursue their own goals one day.

When Phoenix Raceway invited me to come join the kids here, I was super excited,” Muniz said. If I can come here and (the kids) meet a race car driver and read a story to them, and it makes them smile, I want to do that all the time.

The event was a collaboration between Phoenix Raceway and the Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library in Avondale. Brenda Soto, the libraries' program planner, contacted the Raceway with this idea, and both parties found it beneficial to the community.

This gives families an opportunity to learn more about racing, Soto said. I myself wasn't a big fan of tracks or racing, but now that all these activities and this partnership have come about, I have become a fan of racing.

Phoenix Raceway wants to expand into the community and inspire people to become fans of motorsports. Events like this at the library can go a long way in telling the story of NASCAR and the track, creating new fans along the way.

Bringing in Muniz, who lives in the Phoenix area, was a logical starting point.

We just thought it would be the perfect mix: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale and Frankie Muniz,” said Chantel Carlson, senior director of business operations for Phoenix Raceways.

Photo byDavid Bernauer/Cronkite News: Phoenix Raceway and the Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library in Avondale worked with actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz to host a reading event to expose children to motorsports.

Among some of the questions Muniz answered were:

How fast do cars go? (Depending on the track, up to 200 miles per hour.)

Does he ever get nervous before races? (Of course, who wouldn't?)

And what happens when you break down? (This hurts a lot more than it looks.)

While posing for photos with kids and parents, Muniz signed everything from paper helmets handed out to NASCAR-style Crocs. Signing autographs is nothing new for him, but it has been rewarding to sign them as an athlete rather than an actor.

The children were smiling, congratulating me, hugging me, asking interesting questions and taking lots of photos with them, Muniz said after the event. I bet they don't know me from TV, but if they can think of me as a racing driver, I hope I can inspire them to chase their dreams.

Carlson saw an opportunity to reach the next generation of auto racing fans.

Engaging with children is of the utmost importance to Phoenix Raceway, she said. These kids are the future of NASCAR, they are the future of Phoenix Raceway. They are future drivers, future team owners, our future team leaders. But they are also our future Phoenix Raceway staff members. It takes a village to make it happen, and it's important to tell our story and share motorsport.

Muniz also hopes to inspire his son, Mauz, who he credits with inspiring him to return after leaving full-time racing in 2009.

His son seems inspired to run. He might also have an actor in him.

Most nights, before bed, Mauz will run a little running track around his bed and enlist his father as the flag bearer. When young Muniz is done running laps around his bed, making car noises or pretending to crash, he will conduct a post-race interview before being put to bed.

Photo by David Bernauer/Cronkite News: Frankie Muniz signs a pair of NASCAR-themed Crocs after a reading event at the Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library in Avondale.

In Call811.com Every Dig. Everytime. 200 Xfinity Series on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, the elder Muniz didn't get the result he was looking for, posting a 30th-place finish in front of about 50 guests he had invited to watch.

For Muniz, it's all a learning experience early in his NASCAR career, and as long as he can inspire others to pursue their ambitions, he feels he's done his job.

Children are our future, Muniz said. I know it's corny to say, but investing in our future is always important. The fact that I can make an impact on the children who live here in the Phoenix area means a lot.













