Hollywood affordable housing project opens lottery as Broward attempts to make life more cost-effective





Hollywood — With just over a month to go until opening, Nitza Bello would love to call Pinnacle 441 her new home. “I've been watching this building for two years. I've seen it go from scratch,” Bello said. After a divorce, Bello and his son live with his mother on the street. She hopes to benefit from the affordable housing project in Hollywood. She hasn't had much luck finding housing in her price range. “For someone who has lived in this area for over 20 years and then feels like I can't afford to live here anymore, where am I going to go,” Bello asked, choking up. It is one of 18,000 applications received for 100 available housing units. “Due to the enormous demand, applications for residency at Pinnacle 441 will be determined through a lottery system,” the developer said. Bello plans to enroll in the lottery And hope for the best. “We just want a nice place to live, that’s all,” she said, a tear streaming down her face. “It doesn’t have to be new, or fancy, just a safe neighborhood.” Affordable housing is such a problem in South Florida that Broward County created a 10-year master plan. It plans to build 1,000 new homes or affordable housing units each year for the next 30 years. He's also asking Broward's 31 cities to get involved. “The City of Hollywood is one of the few municipalities in South Florida stepping up, working with developers like Pinnacle to alleviate the affordable housing crisis,” said Hollywood spokeswoman, Joann Hussey. In Hollywood, there are several projects aimed at providing affordable housing to those who need it. “Between the housing planned, under construction and commissioning, there are about a thousand affordable, accessible workforce housing units that are going to be commissioned,” Hussey said. Pinnacle 441 opens its lottery on March 15 at 9 a.m. It closes on March 25 at midnight. Completion of the first phase of work is scheduled for late April or early May. The second phase is still under construction. Once completed, 113 affordable housing units will be available. Click here for more information on the 10-year Affordable Housing Master Plan. And here you can find more information about affordable housing at Miami, Miami DadeAnd Broward. More from CBS News Ted enlightens Multi-Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face of international reporting in South Florida since 1998.

