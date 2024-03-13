Job offer at ABC-13, a local Disney-owned television station in Houston





Disney Entertainment's eight ABC stations are multi-platform leaders in local news and information. For more than 70 years, ABC13 has been Houston's leader in news and weather, and the station remains the dominant No. 1 choice for Houstonians today. ABC13 provides live local news and weather coverage 24/7 through its linear and streaming newscasts, as well as its website, apps and social media platforms. ABC13 is deeply rooted in the Houston community, the most diverse city in the country. ABC13 Local Stories celebrate the good people and places that make Houston so unique. The station is the community leader, giving back through signature events throughout the year, including the Share Your Holidays food drive, the E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event, and the E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event. Pick Your Pet adoption. Houston's biggest events are all happening on ABC13! The station is the proud media partner of the Houston Marathon, Galveston Mardi Gras, Houston Rodeo Parade and Houston Pride Parade, as well as the Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration. The successful candidate must have a passion for producing and telling impactful stories. Attention to detail is essential. Producers must be able to make decisions quickly and lead the team during live newscasts and live breaking news coverage on the ABC13 streaming channel. Producers must work well with all team members, including anchors, reporters, assignment writers, directors and graphic designers. Responsibilities: Write daily newscasts and manage all aspects of broadcasting Pitch story ideas daily Communicate well with others in the newsroom when creating shows Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day Write clear and compelling broadcast copy Execute last-minute changes in high-pressure situations Basic Qualifications: Minimum of three years of production experience at a local news station Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. Attention to detail and strong editorial and production skills. Excellent verbal and written communication skills Must be flexible with work schedules (late hours, nights, weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change. Preferred Qualifications: Production experience in a leading market Training required: Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience Favorite education: Bachelor's degree in journalism, communications or related field Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID #10082417 About Disney Entertainment: At Disney Corporate, you'll see how the companies behind the company's powerful brands come together to create the world's most innovative, ambitious and admired entertainment company. As a member of a corporate team, you will work with world-class leaders to drive the strategies that keep The Walt Disney Company at the forefront of entertainment. See and be seen by other innovative thinkers as you enable the world's greatest storytellers to create memories for millions of families around the world. About the Walt Disney Company: The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media company with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks and Experiences and Products. From its humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every Member of the family. Disney stories, characters and experiences touch consumers and guests around the world. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and actors work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally loved. This position is held at KTRK Television, Inc, part of a company we call Disney Entertainment. KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, employment status. protected veteran or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a company culture where everyone's ideas and decisions help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc13.com/14521314/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos