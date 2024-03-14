Veteran Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu believes that settling for Hollywood-style music means “game music can't develop further.”





Video game music never ceases to amaze me. Whether I'm listening to Nero's Devil Trigger battle theme from Devil May Cry 5 or immersing myself in the beautiful Peruvian-inspired soundscape of Ultros, the creativity and breadth on offer is astonishing and something to listen to. celebrate. Well, at least that's what I thought. It turns out that veteran Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu thinks we can do better and that Hollywood might be holding us back. In a long interview with NewsChoice (Translated by Automaton) Uematsu explains why he thinks the current gaming music landscape can do better. “I think people need more freedom,” he suggests, saying the problem might be that directors and producers are “satisfied with movie soundtrack-type music in games “. Uematsu even went so far as to say that if this Hollywood style continues, then “game music will not be able to develop further.” While I agree that there's always room for improvement, every game soundtrack I've listened to recently has been exceptional. There's the retro synthwave of Sea of ​​Stars, the epic scores accompanying the thrilling fight scenes of Final Fantasy 16, and the incredible radio soundtrack of Pacific Drive, which will almost certainly make its way into my Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year. But apparently the situation can improve: “Game music will become more interesting if composers ask themselves 'what can only I do?' and use their own knowledge and experiences to be truly creative,” Uematsu said. Uematsu also warned against using AI to compose soundtracks. He described how the role of an exceptional score is to convey empathy between composer and listener: “going deep within yourself to find aspects that are unique to you, and then expressing them.” It's not something that can (or should) replace AI. That being said, it looks like Uematsu won't be working on many more creative projects, since his last full-length soundtrack was for Fantasian in 2021. Previously, Uematsu said he didn't have “the physical or mental strength » to compose. entire game soundtracks: “I think I'd rather use the time I have left to work on other projects that I love.” Fans will still be able to enjoy a new theme composed by Uematsu for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, No Promises to Keep, which is apparently based on rearrangements of his favorite music from the original FF7.

