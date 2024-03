The first Fall Guy reviews are here: Ryan and Emily's film is surprisingly romantic | Hollywood

David Leitch's action comedy The Fall Guy, starring Barbie star Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt, premiered at SXSW this week. Early reviews call it, among other things, delightful, funny and surprisingly romantic. (Also read Oscars 2024: Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to “go home and put the kids to bed” after his awards performance) Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star in The Fall Guy Ryan's Comic Muscles THE Vulture Critics have praised Ryan's comedic talents stating that Gosling, whose comedic talents were criminally undervalued until the success of Barbie last year, can flex them again here, bringing his deadpan and affably dark charm to the role by Colt Seavers, a hot stuntman. for a megawatt movie star. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. THE Variety The review echoed this thought and claimed that Ryan was very well cast. The Fall Guy is funny, sexy and features the toy boy version of Barbie scene-stealer Ryan Gosling, meaning this time he plays the ultimate action figure, it reads. Surprisingly romantic The Vulture review said that the real romance between Ryan and Emily's characters is the most surprising thing about the film. Blunt and Gosling have splendid chemistry, the kind of on-screen magnetism shared by people who are not only incredibly sexy but also simply know how to look at each other, The Guardian The critics seemed to agree: It's a fizzy delight, funny and convincingly romantic, a tribute to the craft of making big movies with big stunts that's sincere in its appreciation without taking itself too seriously. However, the Wrap review titled The Fall Guy Dull”, in comparison to Dev Patel's action film Monkey Man, which premiered the same night at SXSW. Where that first Dev Patel film seemed fresh and lively, this one It plays like a stale attempt at an action comedy that quickly runs out of steam, he said. Based on Glen A. Larson's 1980s television series of the same name, The Fall Guy stars Ryan as Colt Seavers, a stuntman searching for a missing movie star he once doubled for. The film also stars Emily as Gosling's ex-girlfriend Jody and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) support them in the film. The Fall Guy' is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3.

