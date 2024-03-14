Want a free ticket to Day 1 of the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beaches? Here’s how – Daily Breeze





The 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is fast approaching – and our readers have the chance to attend the first day of the event for free. But there's a catch: you'll have to read your local newspaper. Long Beach Beach party at 200 mph A jam-packed three-day motorsport showcase with live entertainment will return to the city's downtown from April 19-21. The event, one of Long Beach's most popular, typically draws about 180,000 people over its three days. Last year's Grand Prix attracted a record 192,000 spectators. Tickets for the 2024 iteration are on sale now. There are various ticket prices, ranging from $40 for Friday general admission to $120 for three-day general admission – and up to $1,275 for VIP packages, depending on which one you choose. Readers, however, can once again get their hands on a free general admission ticket to the first day of the Long Beach Grand Prix on Friday, April 19, by opening any of the 11 daily newspapers owned by the Southern California News Group on April 19. some days. The Free Friday promotion, valued at $40, will run in SCNG daily newspapers every Friday and Sunday until April 19. The next opportunity to get the free ticket is Friday, March 15. The newspapers in which the promotion will appear are: The press telegram.

Daily breeze.

Los Angeles Daily News.

Pasadena Star-News.

Whittier Daily News.

San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Orange County Register.

Inland Valley Daily Newsletter.

San Bernardino Sunshine.

Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Daily Redlands Facts. You can also access the posts via the e-edition of each publication online. Although the main event of the event – ​​the IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach – ends the weekend on Sunday, April 21, attendees of the first day can watch practice from all six race series, from IndyCars to those that drift and qualify for others. General admission ticket holders can also visit the Grand Prix Lifestyle Exhibition, Family Fun Zone and an exotic car paddock. And there will be plenty of food, including tons of options in the row of food trucks alongside myriad vendors set up along the concourse, which surrounds the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Rainbow Lagoon Park, The Pike and Shoreline Drive. For ticket packages for the entire Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach or other information, visitgplb.com.

