TOLLYWOOD-BOLLYWOOD NEON HOLI MARCH 30 @AINSWORTH NYC Tickets, Sat, Mar 30, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.





BOLLYWOOD SATURDAY FT. DJ SHARK @AINSWORTH NYC Get ready to groove to the beats of Tollywood and Bollywood at Ainsworth Midtown At New York ! Join us for an evening of non-stop music and dancing as DJ HYDER spins the hottest tracks from Tollywood that will get your feet moving. Gather your team for a festival of colors in Tollywood. Get ready to spill color all over your clothes and face as it shines inside the nightclub. Groove to DJ HYDER's infectious Holi music. Get ready, get dressed, look good, smell good to dive into a splash of neon colors. Reserve your place now for New York's most Instagrammable Tollywood Holi Party. NEON HOLI: Free neon paints available to color your face and clothes

Makeup artists available to get paid professional designs on your face

Free neon party favors available like glasses and hats

Anything white and neon will shine in the nightclub with specially designed lighting

We recommend wearing white

Colors are checked by our volunteers

No color allowed from the exterior Location: The Ainsworth Midtown, East 33rd Street, New York, NY, USA Dress up in your most stylish outfit and bring your friends for an unforgettable evening. Whether you're a Tollywood fanatic or just looking for a fun night out, this event is perfect for everyone. So mark your calendars and join us for an evening filled with energetic music, vibrant atmosphere and lots of dancing. Don't miss it Tollywood-Bollywood experience at Ainsworth New York! Strictly 21+. Strictly no refunds.

