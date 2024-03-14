MESA gives LMT update and reveals what's next





MESA provided an update on the current status of the Linguistic Metadata Table (LMT) and outlined next steps on February 29 at the ITS localization event in London. It's 2024 and the media and entertainment industry is still wondering what language codes to apply for content: subtitling, dubbing, subtitling, etc. The ideal solution would allow content creators and those receiving content to apply and receive codes signifying the same language on all sides. However, this has not happened consistently. Enter LMT, an industry-approved set of codes that includes a technology solution to ensure compliance. During the ITS session Languages ​​and Localization: Made Simple, Yonah Levenson, co-chair of the LMT working group at MESA, said: What I'm hearing through all of these different sessions is that a lot of people are still struggling with the same problem. through. There is the internal code [and] there's what might be required by your distributor in all these different locations. Therefore, LMT's intention was to eliminate all of that and have one set of standards across the company, she said. There are, however, several areas where LMT can be exploited, she highlighted to participants. LMT now has an application programming interface (API) validation tool and we have established a set of truths, she said: There is group code, so like Spanish, French, German, Italian, etc., English and then the codes themselves. So that’s the model that’s there. By having this source of truth that is the LMT, which we maintain in a Synaptica taxonomy tool database, we can continue to have all of these codes, put them in there, that are published, [and] the API removes it and checks again whether the code is valid or not, she explained. Again, our intention is to make sure there is a truth, she said. The other thing is if you think about one of the previous slides with all the different participants that we have in there, we have vendors, we have content creators, we have subject matter experts in general, it's not me and my other co-chairs sitting there and saying, Oh, let's call it that. Everything is voted on. We send it for written approval [within] usually five working days. She then told attendees: One of the things we're working on right now is establishing better business rules to ensure that things actually stay compliant. There are also plans to change some table column names to be clear, primary and then alternate, she added. ITS Localization was presented by MESA in association with the Content Localization Council and the Smart Content Council, and sponsored by Dubformer, Iyuno, AppTek, EIDR, Blu Digital Group, OOONA, Papercup and Deluxe.

